Nimbl is Named 'Growing Company of the Year' by The Mainline Chamber of Commerce

Company attributes growth success to their agile operations, innovative delivery teams, and the key additions to their Executive Team.

PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nimbl Consulting, a professional services company delivering personalized experiences and uniquely crafted solutions, announced today that The Mainline Chamber of Commerce has recognized Nimbl as the winner of 'Growing Business of the Year'. Nimbl reports that the last four quarters of revenue have surpassed its targeted revenue goals and that the company has grown over 3.5x in revenue and 2.5x in headcount year over year.

"2022 was a transformational year for Nimbl as we began to implement a comprehensive strategy to accelerate our growth plan and position our business to realize the tremendous opportunities ahead," said Paul Zaengle, Managing Partner, Nimbl Consulting. "With our newly expanded Executive Team we feel that we have the leadership in place to continue this trajectory, and we thank the Mainline Chamber of Commerce and their president and CEO Bernard Dagenais for their continued support and partnership in the greater Philadelphia region."

"The diverse set of nominees was recognized for strengthening our region's economy, providing jobs, and improving the quality of life." said Dagenais. "The winners of each category, who were honored at the Celebration of Business Leadership event, represent a group of companies and individuals that stand out among their peers."

Other award winners for various categories are comprised of highly trusted financial and accounting institutions including MassMutual, Brinker Simpson, and M&T Bank; nationally recognized non-profits including Ronald McDonald House and Mission Kids; as well as innovative retailers including Nothing Bundt Cakes.

"We are honored to be recognized with this award," said Michael Axelrod, Managing Partner, Nimbl Consulting. "We attribute our success to the strong relationships our executive, operational, and delivery teams have built with our clients, partners, and advisors. Our coordinated focus and dedication to our clients' success has been instrumental to our achievements."

"Being named 'Growing Company of the Year' is further validation that there is a need for professional services companies that combine expertise in human centered design, technology, and analytics," said Naresh Ramdas, Managing Partner, Nimbl Consulting. "We're committed to consistently demonstrating superior levels of technical and design expertise and are passionate about putting that knowledge to work to deliver the outcomes our customers need to transform their business."

To learn more about the Celebration of Business Leadership event and read further coverage of Nimbl Consulting's award, you can visit the Celebration of Leadership website online.

About Nimbl Consulting

Nimbl Consulting is a professional services company delivering personalized experiences, uniquely crafted solutions, and high-quality service with speed and at scale. Combining specialized skills and experience in highly regulated industries, they offer Strategy, Human-centered Design, Technology, Analytics, and Managed Services to craft innovative solutions that help their clients grow while optimizing costs. The Nimbl team combines creativity and functionality to address complex problems and ensure that their clients' visions are central to their strategies.

For more information, please visit www.nimbldigital.com or follow Nimbl on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About The Main Line Chamber of Commerce

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce spans nine boroughs and townships constituting the region known as the Main Line and serves 850 member businesses. As the Main Line's business advocate, The Main Line Chamber of Commerce is committed to enabling members to succeed, promoting economic growth in the region, developing an informed business community, and enhancing the quality of life on the Main Line.

For more information, please visit www.mlcc.org or call the Chamber at 610-687-6232

