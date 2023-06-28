New Research Proves Canopy's AI Parental Control Coupled With Parental Mediation Effective In Reducing Harmful Digital Content Seen By Adolescents & Teens

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy.us , a leading artificial intelligence solution for combatting harmful digital content for kids and teens, released a new research report titled, "The Effectiveness of a Parental Control Applications (Canopy.us) and Parental Mediation in Reducing Problematic Internet Use of Adolescents." The research, conducted exclusively for Canopy.us , highlights the effectiveness of Canopy's progressive, cutting-edge AI approach to parental mediation in addressing youth mental health challenges associated with social media and internet use.

With unsafe internet use among adolescents on the rise, this study takes a central role in shedding light on the impact of online gaming, pornography and gambling, all of which are proven to lead to detrimental emotional, academic and social impairments. The study also identifies two main parental mediation prevention strategies as the integration of an open dialogue surrounding a child's internet use and monitoring a child's online activities with Canopy.

Participants of the study included 297 families who had never used parental control applications before and were experiencing difficulties related to online activities as it related to school, social relationships, participation in family activities, sleeping patterns and mood.

Highlighted results from the large-sale Random Control Trial study demonstrated the following:

Adolescents whose parents used Canopy's application in conjunction with psychological intervention saw the most effective results in internet overuse, reporting a decrease of about 50%, which remained even during the follow-up period

Adolescents whose parents used Canopy's application demonstrated better psychological function with main developmental tasks showcasing stronger psychological resilience

Parents who used Canopy's application and psychological intervention showed the strongest improvement in their ability to cope with challenge situations of their children's problematic internet use demonstrating a 50% decrease in parental helplessness

"Canopy is dedicated to keeping families safe online. This study proves that our AI platform, developed more than a decade ago and used by thousands of families, is effective in reducing the mental health risks associated with excessive screen time and problematic content," said Yaron Litwin, Canopy Chief Marketing. "In addition, and in line with our company values, the combination of technology and effective parenting creates the ideal environment for a safe online experience and a peaceful home."

These findings emphasize the pivotal role of parental involvement in shaping adolescent online attitudes and behaviors. By pairing Canopy's approach in increasing awareness of a child's online activities with firsthand parental involvement and open communication surrounding healthy internet use, risks associated with excessive and unsafe online behavior can be mitigated.

About Canopy.us

Unleashing the power of AI and machine learning, Canopy takes the lead in safeguarding kids and teens from harmful digital content. With real-time recognition and blocking capabilities, Canopy empowers families to customize their online experience while providing comprehensive protection on every website. Navigate the digital realm with peace of mind, knowing that Canopy is your steadfast shield against online hazards.

