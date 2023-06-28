Cedar's Foods Shakes Up the Mediterranean Grocery Aisle with New Packaging

The family-owned Mediterranean brand unveils new look for its iconic hommus, tzatziki, dips and more

HAVERHILL, Mass., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar's Foods, the family-owned Mediterranean brand that's #1 in the natural and organic grocery space, has unveiled a brand-new look and feel for their labels, bringing modernity and brightness to the Mediterranean food aisle.

The new look remains true to the brand's Mediterranean roots, drawing inspiration from the region's vibrant landscapes, glimmering seas and bright sun. The product line features Cedar's signature green lid, and reimagined designs that feature bolder colors, fresh ingredient photography and updated typography across its entire product portfolio. The brand's popular Tzatziki line, for example, was updated to pop off shelves with a dynamic photography-driven look that incorporates typography and color choices from the overall brand and hommus line.

"We are so thrilled to unveil Cedar's reimagined look which puts a spotlight on the natural and organic ingredients we use in our products," says Executive Vice President of Marketing Aimee Tsakirellis. "The brand has grown exponentially since launching more than 40 years ago and as the now #2 hommus brand in the U.S., we're excited to usher in a new era while honoring our familial roots."

Known nationwide for their lineup of natural and organic products including hommus, tzatziki, dips, spreads and more, Cedar's Foods values their community and commitment to sharing authentic Mediterranean foods by using recipes that have been handed down from generations.

The new aesthetics are a perfect match for Cedar's newest flavors which include the Topped Organic Grecian Golden Hour Hommus, launched in April 2023 and available now in Whole Foods, Sprouts and more. Cedar's Foods tapped their Agency of Record GYK Antler (GYK) to help them reimagine the look of their entire product line.

ABOUT CEDAR'S FOODS

Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar's founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus. They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar's Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic grocery channel and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands. Learn more at cedarsfoods.com.

