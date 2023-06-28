BDA EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF TOP GERMANY-BASED DISTRIBUTOR IPM I GRUPPE

Deal Strengthens Presence in Europe, Creates First BDA-Germany Offices, and Furthers Business Plan of European Coverage and Expansion

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates , LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced it has completed the acquisition of leading promotional products service provider in Germany, ipm|gruppe.

The acquisition immediately broadens BDA's merchandise service offerings in Europe and further builds out their global reach and capabilities. With established offices in France and the UK, the creation of BDA Germany will provide a secondary distribution facility within EMEA, bolstering BDA's influence in the region and increasing support for new and existing clients.

ipm|gruppe services the full spectrum of medium to large enterprise clients with extensive reach across Europe. With the acquisition, ipm|gruppe clients can leverage over 50 BDA locations in North America and a global supply chain network to provide unmatched merchandise capabilities, complete campaign development and fulfillment, and four decades of experience servicing many of the world's most recognizable brands.

For BDA clients, the addition of ipm|gruppe immediately creates a seamless gateway into the German marketplace. Across Europe, the promotional products industry represents a 15 billion (EUR) opportunity with a bullish market and a strong appetite for imaginative, high-quality branded merchandise.

"Expanding our creative, manufacturing and distribution capabilities in Germany with a leader like ipm|gruppe will elevate our merchandise programs to new levels," said Jay Deutsch, CEO and Co-founder of BDA. "The combination of our client rosters and deeply-rooted expertise in the art of full service merchandise programs will add tremendous value and resources to customers in Germany and worldwide. When I first met Peter and Tino, we instantly knew this partnership would change the landscape for our collective clients who want the best provider. Our combined forces now make us the largest merchandising group in Germany; together with the tremendous ipm|gruppe team, there's nothing we can't accomplish."

ipm|gruppe, headquartered outside of Munich in Kissing, Germany, has a total of three offices, a team of over 40 people and is led by industry veterans Peter Beichel and Tino Gerstner . The company brings an extensive roster of long-standing, highly respected client relationships including WÜRTH, TÜV SÜD, Linde MH, UPS, and Skoda and DACHSER, among others.

"Joining forces with a proven market leader like BDA amplifies our commitment to world-class client service and provides a new opportunity for us to offer a full scope of capabilities in the U.S.," said Peter Beichel, Co-Managing Director of ipm|gruppe. "With Jay and the BDA teams' infectious energy and unparalleled expertise, we look forward to establishing BDA-Germany, delivering exceptional results to clients, and helping our new American friends navigate the European market and expand their brand awareness with perfectly engineered merchandise campaigns."

"This is a great fit for us, as well as our clients," said Tino Gerstner, Co-Managing Director of ipm|gruppe. "Just last week, ipm I gruppe received the prestigious German TOP100 Innovator Award, proving our ability to deliver innovative and effective client solutions and showing our value for BDA's future European operations."

About BDA

Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA) is an award-winning modern Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands, providing customized marketing, merchandising, e-commerce and fulfillment solutions for major industry leaders across the globe, including sports and entertainment properties and Fortune 1000 enterprises. A global firm with almost 40 years of experience, BDA operates over 50 locations in North America and eight international offices. BDA is one of the world's largest promotional merchandise agencies and recognized as the top solution for enterprise clients looking for a true turnkey solution. Clients like Dell, NFL, FedEx, The Home Depot, Johnson & Johnson, and Major League Baseball rely on BDA to activate, motivate and promote their events, employees and brands. For more information on the power of merchandise, visit www.bdainc.com .

About IPM GRUPPE

ipm|gruppe is recognized as one of the top three leaders in the German branded merchandising industry. With three offices and a distribution facility, including the headquarters just outside of Munich in Kissing, ipm|gruppe has extensive experience in providing full service merchandising programs and bespoke product project solutions that drive value from concept, design, manufacturing, quality assurance, logistics and distribution. Visit www.ipmgruppe.d e for more information.

