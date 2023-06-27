CloudCover ® Joins MEF to Advance Telecom Cybersecurity

Unique SASE Security-as-a-Service offering provides network-centric threat prevention platform.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® today announced it has joined MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation. Joining MEF expands the company's threat prevention cybersecurity protocol to the service provider market.

CloudCover's unique SASE service, comparable to XDR in some cases, offers a new SASE security-as-a-service never seen in the market. The strategic technology will contribute to MEF's emerging approach to cyber risk ratings, embedded risk control and risk management standards. CloudCover will expand its agentless risk analytics that provides microsecond risk aware/control and further establishes in-network cybersecurity insurance system and methods.

"Membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business.We welcome CloudCover as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our cybersecurity work," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.

"We are eager to engage with the MEF community and begin collaborating to address the telco industry's cybersecurity challenges to empower enterprise digital transformation," said Stephen Cardot, CEO, CloudCover. "This alliance further expands CloudCover's offering to include telco service providers — yet another endorsement of the scale and confidence that our cybersecurity technology and our cyber insurance platform is capable of providing as it relates to our MEF membership goals."

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executives at the Edge podcast visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CloudCover®

CloudCover® is a full-telemetry generative-AI XDR/SASE platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at accelerated microsecond response speeds, CloudCover offers a network-centric embedded cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer in real time. CloudCover clients are further enabled inline network cybersecurity insurance solution that is available for enterprise and associations who are finding it difficult to access affordable cyber insurance today. Learn more, visit CLOUDCOVER.net and follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE CloudCover