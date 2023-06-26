Tribute Portfolio Brings its Indie Spirit to Montreal with the Opening of HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Embracing the vibrant energy of downtown Montreal's cultural district, the new boutique hotel introduces an enchanting experience to awaken the senses

BETHESDA, Md., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Portfolio – part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 31 hotel brands – continues to grow its global family of characterful hotels with HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel , the brand's first property in Montreal, Canada.

"From the charming cobblestone streets of Old Montreal to the bustling art scene and awe-inspiring architecture, Montreal offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that inspire and ignite social connections, making it a prime destination for Tribute Portfolio," said Jennifer Connell, Global Brand Leader, Tribute Portfolio, and Vice President, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Whether it's discovering art deco treasures at the hotel's boutique or taking in the skyline views during a swim, HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is a haven for those seeking captivating design, vibrant social spaces, and moments of sincere service."

Stepping into HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal – located in the city's Le Quartier des Spectacles – takes guests back in time, featuring vintage, art deco-inspired design that evokes an earlier era. The photogenic hotel tapped a trifecta of Canadian partners to realize its design vision. Architex Group designed the building with large bay windows to bring in as much natural light as possible; the architecture and interior design of the rooms, suites, and corridors on each floor as well as the banquet and meeting rooms were entrusted to Provencher Roy; and the design of the hotel lobby, restaurant, and café was created by Atelier Zébulon Perron. Impressive contemporary spaces ornate with art deco accents of velvet, gold, and wood materials give all these areas an enveloping warmth.

At the core of the hotel's captivating design are nods to honey – a symbolic evocation of a golden gift from nature – and rose – a French flower that signifies passion and love. The combination of two elements help to create an enchanting experience to awaken the senses through charming service, elegant design, and unique amenities which include the hotel's own rooftop beehives. Embellished guest room hallways are reminiscent of strolling through an exclusive designed flower field, with thriving floral textiles lining the interiors.

Foodies can rejoice at any of the hotel's locally sourced gastronomic experiences from early morning to late drinks, including French bistro-style COMMODORE restaurant and café, Muze Lounge & Terrasse which features a California-inspired menu of market fresh items, and Julia's workshop, and indoor and al fresco private dining area and Chef's table for exclusive, intimate events.

A number of local artists bring each space to life with a jolt of personality, in a striking, visual manner. The paintings by Montreal artist Roxy Peroxyde adorn the walls of the guest rooms, and original pieces by set designer, Juliette Sarrazin, grace Muze Lounge & Terrasse. Eye-catching hallway carpet with unique illustrations was created by CHACHA, a creative design firm from the Eastern Townships.

Guests can break a sweat at the hotel's movement studio, which features complimentary classes from Essentrics, the dynamic stretch workout created by celebrated Canadian fitness trainer and former National Ballet of Canada ballerina, Miranda Esmonde-White. To unwind, guests can enjoy a dry sauna, spa, and indoor pool on the hotel's 15th floor, overlooking Montreal's skyline.

The HONEYROSE boutique, located in the lobby, features a selection of art deco-inspired items and exclusive vintage finds. A unique second boutique, located on the mezzanine, will offer fresh flowers and eternal roses in partnership with the Montreal-based company, MFLEURS. For groups and events, the hotel offers five meeting rooms totaling over 7,000 square feet, including a ballroom that can accommodate over 300 guests, with spectacular views of the Place des Festivals.

"HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers a lively and diverse experience, brimming with personality in the heart of the effervescent Quartier des spectacles neighborhood," said Steve Lavergne, General Manager. "We look forward to captivating the senses and leaving an indelible mark on all those who walk through its doors – today and tomorrow."

