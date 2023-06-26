Medtronic Board appoints Greg Lewis as new Director

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Greg Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell, to the Board. Lewis will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Financial Risk Committee, effective June 26, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have Greg Lewis join our Board. His background in financial leadership across multiple industries will be a strong asset as Medtronic pushes forward a comprehensive transformation that will set us up to deliver on durable growth," said Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic.

"I'm honored to join the Medtronic Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," Lewis said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to bear as they transform the company and move this mission forward."

Lewis joined Honeywell in 2006 and has held a variety of financial leadership roles across the company, including Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO of Honeywell's Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segment. Lewis started his career at Kraft Foods and went on to roles at Tyco International and the Stanley Works. He received his MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut.

