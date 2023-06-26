Globant Announces Sponsorship and Support of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

As part of its partnership with FIFA, Globant will also become a FIFAe Series™ Global Sponsor in 2023, 2024 and 2025

With the sponsorship, Globant continues its journey to reinvent the global sports sector and its commitment to supporting women across industries

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its support and sponsorship of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™, one of the world's biggest sporting events. The announcement derives from the multi-year partnership between Globant and FIFA to supercharge the growth of the FIFA+ streaming platform and support FIFA's flagship global events. As part of the partnership, Globant has also been an Official Regional Supporter for North America and Europe of FIFA World Cup 2022™; an Official Sponsor of several FIFAe Cups; and an Official Tournament Supporter of U17/U20 Men's/Women's World Cup™.

The partnership between FIFA and Globant will create new ways for fans to engage in a sport they love, and empower more women and young girls to support, participate and excel in any area they are passionate about, even those dominated by men.

"We are proud to support the FIFA Women's World Cup and look forward to using our deep technical expertise to help elevate the experiences of fans from all over the world," said Martin Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant. "With this sponsorship, we will also be able to simultaneously further our company goal of creating space for women to pursue their dreams and achieve in every industry – from technology to sports and beyond."

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have always been core values for Globant whether that's in the world of technology or sports. Globant spotlights diverse communities and has been partnering with some of the biggest platforms and institutions in the sports world. From soccer, to tennis, to eSports and beyond, the company unites teams and communities globally that share common passions.

"FIFA and Globant are strongly aligned in our passion for creating immersive digital and physical experiences that increase fan engagement on a global scale," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer of Globant. "Perhaps most importantly, supporting the FIFA Women's World Cup™ feels very authentic to our brand values. From our founding in 2003, increasing diversity and inclusion in the industry has been one of our top priorities, reflected in several initiatives like our Women that Build Awards . Through this sponsorship, we will have a unique opportunity to help propel women's soccer on a global stage, achieve greater inclusion and equity in the sports industry, and inspire the next generation of athletes."

On the heels of recently announced partnerships with some of the world's leading sports organizations, including LaLiga and the LA Clippers , Globant launched its Sports Reinvention Studio – its expert-led business unit specifically focused on reinventing the sports industry through cutting-edge technology solutions – earlier this year.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

