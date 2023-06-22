Neutrinos and Quess GTS Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Transformation for Insurance Companies

BENGALURU, India and DELAWARE, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a platform enabling composable digitalization for enterprises, and Quess GTS, a leading digital transformation and platform implementation expert, have joined forces to help insurance companies modernize their legacy systems and transform operations for end-to-end digital automation. With deep insurance domain knowledge and a holistic suite of services, this collaboration promises groundbreaking innovation for the Commercial and Specialty P&C industries among others.

"Our partnership provides a complete solution for digital transformation. From initial consulting and strategy development to implementation and ongoing support, we accompany the customer at every step of the process," said Neutrinos founder, Samik Ghosh. "This partnership leverages our joint capabilities to streamline processes, optimize workflows and enhance operational efficiency. Our collaborative approach ensures seamless integration and alignment across all business functions."

Speaking about the joint proposition, Daniele Pedrazzoli, Quess GTS' COO, said, "This partnership brings together Neutrinos' industry leading platform with Quess GTS's deep insurance digital consulting and implementation experience. Together we will address the industry's pain points, and ensure Carriers, MGAs and Brokers realize their digital transformation vision by launching new business, products and services in a fraction of time without incurring technical debt."

About Quess GTS

Quess GTS is the preferred digital transformation partner for implementation, business optimization and production support services across businesses of all sizes and industries. Their implementation services are managed through their low-code centers of excellence to ensure automation, reuse and integration goals are achieved. With over 20 years of leadership in insurance platform integration, Quess GTS also offers global delivery and managed services expertise including Cyber Security, Cloud Migration, Analytics, Testing and Managed Services for enterprise infrastructure.

About Neutrinos

Neutrinos is a platform engineering and digital transformation-oriented company headquartered in Singapore with global operations. Neutrinos acts as a digital innovation partner for enterprises across multiple domains, while having carved a niche in the insurance space. Their intention is to shift the status quo on how digital strategies are engineered and evolved. Primarily, they are affecting a shift in potential for simplification, agility and speed of developing applications using the concept of deep composability. Their Neutrinos Composable Innovation Platform does just this.

