Former Orangetheory Franchisee Opens 1st Scenthound Location

Multi-Unit Franchise Partner Plans to Develop 25 'Scenters' in Dallas Market

JUPITER, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is bigger in Texas and Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-based routine dog care concept with locations across the U.S., is growing bigger in Texas with the opening of their newest location in Allen, Texas. This latest Texas opening is the first for new Franchise Partner James Webb with 24 more locations planned for the Dallas market. This is the 9th Texas location to open and follows the recent opening of Scenthound in Cypress, Texas.

Former Orangetheory Franchisee James Webb opens first of 25 Scenthound locations in the Dallas market.

"As the leader of one of the largest Orangetheory franchises in the country, I spotted something very similar in Scenthound and I knew I could make a continued impact on Texas by partnering with them and joining their tremendous growth and making a lasting impact on the pet care industry," expressed Webb. "Scenthound's distinctive approach to dog wellness, complemented by their membership-driven framework and the remarkable innovation demonstrated by their team, is why I am excited to expand further in Dallas."

Scenthound is establishing itself as the preeminent solution for routine and preventive dog care and offers an easy and affordable way for dog parents to get the routine care their pups need in order to stay clean and healthy. In the last year, Scenthound has doubled in size with more than 225 locations open or in development across 23 states.

"We are excited to continue expanding in Texas, one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. With the help of our dedicated franchise partners, we're able to offer the best care to dog parents and continue our mission to improve the lives of dogs by providing personalized, convenient, and accessible routine care," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound.

Before becoming a Scenthound Franchise Partner, Webb owned and oversaw the management of 33 Orangetheory Fitness franchises throughout North Texas and the development and opening of BeBalanced Centers throughout Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin.

Webb spent more than 40 years in the medical field, first as a radiologic technologist. After moving to Dallas in 1983, he began working as the Director of Radiology at an area hospital, and for the next 13 years, worked on the executive team for various medical imaging companies. In 1996, he started the first of several companies and became a key leader in the industry. Webb currently lives in Frisco, Texas with his wife Cathy. Together, they have five children and six grandchildren.

Scenthound's rapid expansion has resulted in several notable accolades. Most recently, Scenthound was honored with two prestigious Stevie Awards at the 2023 American Business Awards including a gold Stevie for "Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees." In addition, Scenthound was a finalist for the South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Top 200 Franchise list by Franchise Business Review, after earning a spot in Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies and Entrepreneur's 150 Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2023 and 2022.

Scenthound continues to look for new franchise partners across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com .

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 225 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 23 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com .

