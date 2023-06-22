Carrum Health Partners with apree health to Help Employers Achieve Immediate Cost Savings and Deliver a Coordinated Patient Care Experience

Partnership Marks First Centers of Excellence and Cancer Care Solution Offered Through the apree health Ecosystem Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health today announced a partnership with apree health, the company formed by digital health innovator Castlight Health and leading advanced primary care provider Vera Whole Health. This partnership will integrate Carrum Health's value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) program into apree health's industry-leading ecosystem partner network, allowing employers to provide their employees access to more affordable surgical and cancer care from the top 10% of doctors and providers across the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrum Health) (PRNewswire)

"It's evident from commercial datasets that surgical care and cancer treatments are top drivers of employer healthcare spend," said Tamar Rudnick, senior vice president of Growth at apree health. "By adding Carrum Health's COE and cancer program to our robust ecosystem partner network, we're providing employers with an integrated experience that increases engagement and helps individuals access the right benefit for them, at the moment when it matters the most. Together, apree health's personalized guidance plus Carrum Health's end-to-end surgery and cancer care will transform how members get the quality care they need."

Carrum Health is the only surgical benefit with independent, peer-reviewed validation of cost savings , reducing unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and saving employers up to 45% per episode of care. Carrum's COE solution offers a single stop for surgical and cancer care that matches employer populations with the highest quality surgeons and cancer specialists from the Carrum Health COE Network. Eligible employees access the platform with the ease of an app and work with a personal care representative to guide them through surgery prep all the way to post-op care. The benefit covers musculoskeletal, bariatric, oncology, cardiac and maternity care with little to no out-of-pocket costs to the employee. For those with cancer, members have access to expert reviews of their diagnosis, evidence-based treatment plans, as well as cancer treatments such as tumor excision surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. The benefit covers care and support over a two-year period.

"We know that employers are experiencing point solution fatigue and their employees are often unaware of the myriad of health benefits available to them. By integrating with apree health, we can simplify the experience for our clients and better connect members with Carrum Health's surgical and cancer care solutions," said Carrum Health CEO Sach Jain. "Navigating surgical or cancer treatment is complex and involves multiple care providers. With Carrum Health's COE platform, members are guided through the entire process and never have to worry about surprise medical bills."

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health is a value-based healthcare platform delivering higher quality care while helping self-funded employers immediately reduce their spend for the most prevalent and costly conditions including cancer, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and bariatric. Utilizing a Centers of Excellence (COE) network, with an all-inclusive pricing model and 30-day warranty on care, Carrum members receive surgical and cancer treatment guidance and coordination through the entire care journey with upfront pricing, ensuring the highest quality, most appropriate care. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by OMERS Growth Equity and Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carrum Health