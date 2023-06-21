TeraWatt Infrastructure and Desert Cab Join Forces to Advance the Electrification of Las Vegas Taxi Fleet

Companies to Accelerate Adoption of Sustainable Transportation Solutions in Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced that Desert Cab , a trusted taxi service provider in Las Vegas, has selected TeraWatt to further enable its fleet's electrification with software, operations, and maintenance services.

TeraWatt will provide charging management software, O&M service, and EV education and training for Desert Cab drivers. Data acquired from TeraWatt's platform will be used to improve the efficiency of the charging equipment to further support Desert Cab's growing EV fleet, and refine existing O&M plans currently in practice in the industry.

Desert Cab's fleet is nearly 10% electrified, with goals to electrify 50% of the fleet over the next 2-3 years.

"Nevada's recent sustainability mandates and corresponding investments in new technology have strengthened efforts for fleets of all sizes to begin electrifying," said George Balaban, Owner of Desert Cab. "Partnering with TeraWatt enables us to overcome the challenges associated with fleet electrification, and will provide our drivers with the necessary support and resources to embrace electric vehicles."

Local policy tailwinds aimed at reducing Nevada's carbon footprint have bolstered near and long-term sustainability efforts. With a goal to achieve a 50% renewable energy portfolio by 2030, Nevada has committed to investing in new technologies and innovation. TeraWatt is already established in the region, partnering with Kaptyn in 2022 to develop EV charging hubs in Las Vegas in addition to other North American markets.

"By providing Desert Cab with a tailored set of electrification tools and comprehensive training, we remove the complexities of undergoing a daunting electrification transition," said Peter Cohen, Director of Business Development at TeraWatt Infrastructure. "Our mission at TeraWatt is to provide reliable charging solutions that empower fleets to seamlessly advance their sustainability efforts. We're enthusiastic about partnering with Desert Cab and expanding our presence in Nevada."

About TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure provides reliable charging solutions for the future of fleet transportation. The company designs, operates and owns electric vehicle charging hubs for fleet operations combining property assets with energy and charging expertise. TeraWatt was founded, in the absence of anything like it, to be the nation's reliable, long-term partner in the inevitable transition to all-electric transportation. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com .

About Desert Cab

Desert Cab has been providing a safe, reliable taxi service in Las Vegas for over 50 years. The company along with its sister company Virgin Valley taxi operate approximately 400 taxi cabs in the Las Vegas area. In 2022 they provided nearly 2.7 million rides and traveled over 15 million miles and are expected to provide over 3 million rides and travel approximately 17 million miles in 2023. The company upgraded its facility in 2021 and added EV charging that included 25 level two chargers and 2 dual port level 3 fast chargers and is in the process of further upgrades to add 20 additional level 3 chargers. Desert Cab's goal is to convert its entire fleet to zero-emission over the next 5 years.

