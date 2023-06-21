Liquid I.V. Unveils Innovative Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free Product

As the first and only allulose and amino acid blend on the market, Liquid I.V.'s Sugar-Free hydration drink mix offers consumers enhanced product benefits in the wellness category

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid I.V., the number one powdered hydration company in the U.S., today announced an exclusive expansion of their product portfolio with the new Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free launch. The cutting-edge formula will be available on shelves nationwide in the fan-favorite flavor Lemon Lime, as well as two new flavors, Green Grape and White Peach. Liquid I.V.'s Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free is the brand's largest innovation launch to date, taking two years to develop and take to market.

Liquid I.V. is the first on the market to launch an allulose-based product at this scale. After years of perfecting the formulation, the new Sugar-Free product is more hydrating than water alone, with five essential vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C), and 3x the electrolytes of the leading sports drinks without the sugar and artificial sweeteners. Offering consumers a solution for better hydration, the first-of-its-kind allulose amino acid blend is Osmolabs certified.

"The launch of Sugar-Free catapults Liquid I.V. into a new category of hydration solutions. With this innovation, we've leaned into science and the evolution of the wellness industry to develop a cutting-edge product that delivers groundbreaking hydration results for our consumers," said Mike Keech, Liquid I.V.'s CEO. "As the second installment in our summer brand campaign, Real Hydrating, we are thrilled to introduce the latest expansion into our family of Hydration Multipliers with new flavors that also offer more effective hydration — without the sugar."

The Sugar-Free serving sticks offer a high-performing mix of vitamins and electrolytes, with a breakthrough, all-natural, proprietary amino acid blend of L-glutamine, L-alanine and Allulose. Allulose is a rare, naturally-occurring sweetener, found in certain fruits including jackfruit, figs, and raisins. Other Sugar-Free hydration mixes on the market contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose. Bursting with flavors of Green Grape, White Peach and Lemon Lime, the Hydration Multiplier in Sugar-Free reduces the number of barriers to wellness for those conscious of sugar intake to experience enhanced hydration. In addition, like other Hydration Multiplier offerings, the new product is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, with no artificial colors or sweeteners.

"The scientifically and clinically tested zero sugar hydration solution introduces research backed hydration and brings a never-before made product to the market," said Sai Chaluvadi, Liquid I.V.'s Vice President of R&D, Scientific Affairs. "The Sugar-Free formula was developed with science backed ingredients to provide consumers with smart and effective hydration designed for more efficient water absorption, combined with functional ingredients and true to fruit flavor."

To celebrate the launch, the brand will be offering sampling of the new Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free product at their "In the Mix" Hydrated by Liquid I.V. festival activations at Rolling Loud in Miami and Outside Lands in San Francisco this summer. Liquid I.V. has also partnered with like-minded innovation brands, including Barry's Bootcamp, to create unique, experiential moments and further engage with pre-existing and new brand fans.

The Hydration Multiplier Sugar-Free will available online at www.liquid-iv.com/products/lemon-lime-sugar-free-hydration-multiplier starting today and will also be sold on Amazon in June and in Costco stores starting in July. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a wellness company based in Los Angeles, CA. We believe hydration is the bedrock of wellness so our products are designed to deliver exceptional hydration and additional benefits with delicious flavor. The product line features great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes made in the USA utilizing Cellular Transport Technology (CTT)® to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the body. As a purpose-driven brand, giving back is at the core of Liquid I.V.'s DNA, to date we've donated over 40 million servings to people in need around the globe. We are committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at retailers across the United States. The Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V.'s hero product, is available in a variety of core flavors including Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Concord Grape, Golden Cherry, Passion Fruit, and more. To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

