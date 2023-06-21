DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, PGA TOUR Champions Event Insures with Vortex for the Second Year Straight

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Vortex Weather Insurance will provide a rain insurance policy for the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, a PGA TOUR Champions Event June 23–June 25 at the beautiful En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott, New York.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open selects Vortex Weather Insurance for the second year in a row.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is operated by Broome County Community Charities, Inc. (BCCC) and has donated over $19.6 million to charity. BCCC has been the sponsoring organization of professional golf in Central New York for over 50 years. Established in 1973, Broome Charities' initial mission focused the 501(c)(3)'s funding toward health care organizations with the goal to assist the greatest number of people within their community. Both the UHS Foundation and Lourdes Hospital Foundation have been primary recipients of annual donations made by BCCC. These contributions are a result of partnerships with DICK'S Sporting Goods, the PGA TOUR, and PGA TOUR Champions players.

A star-studded field is expected at this year's event, including Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer and more, offering golf fans in Central New York a unique opportunity to watch several of the legends of the game up close and personal.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vortex on another rain insurance policy for the 2023 Tournament week," said John Karedes, Executive Director of DICK'S Sporting Goods Open. "The whole insurance process is so simple and straight-forward. Just like last year, our policy gives us peace of mind knowing that if rain impacts the tournament or any ancillary events, such as Country Superstar Kenny Chesney's Friday night concert, the financial loss will be manageable. Now, we can focus on our main goal, delivering a first-class event experience for the golf fans of Central New York."

"Last year's DICK'S Sporting Goods Open was an absolutely incredible week of golf, entertainment, and hospitality for golf fans in Central New York," said Eric Anderson, Vortex Weather Insurance National Director of Sales. "And we are honored to partner with them again to provide rain insurance this year."

About Vortex Weather Insurance

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, and will soon be launching supplemental hurricane insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from motorsports, youth sports, parades, fairs and festivals, outdoor theaters, and professional golf to haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Weather or not … Vortex it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com.

About Broome County Community Charities, Inc.

Broome County Community Charities, Inc. has been the cornerstone of professional golf in Central New York since the first event was held in 1971. As host of the PGA TOUR's B.C. Open and Champions Tour DICK'S Sporting Goods Open, Broome County Community Charities has contributed over $19.6 Million to numerous local charities. Our primary charitable recipients are the Lourdes Hospital Foundation and United Health Services Foundation. Additionally, local service clubs such as Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions who assist in the operation of the tournament, have received substantial dollars for their charitable organizations. We are the two-time recipient of the prestigious Presidents Award, the highest honor on the Champions Tour. Our website is www.dsgopen.com . Follow us at Facebook.com/dsgopen on Twitter @Dicksopengolf and on Instagram @dsgopen.

