KARMAN SPACE & DEFENSE EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR CARBON-CARBON COMPOSITE COMPONENTS

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a market leader for critical systems including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions, expands production capacity for Carbon-Carbon (C-C) Composite Components to support the growing production volumes for MG Resin and Ultra-High Temperature Materials utilized in space and defense applications. The expansion includes new facility space and equipment for larger components, increased product rates, and high temperature material testing.

Karman's MG Resin Technology addresses the need for ultra-high temperature materials with higher char yields, improved processability, and reduced cycle times. The combined mechanical properties of these unique resins enable the production of best-in-class, high-strength carbon-carbon components and structures for propulsion systems, missiles, hypersonic systems, and spacecraft at lower costs and reduced lead times.

"We are committed to efficiently delivering the highest quality resins to meet our customer's demanding schedules and requirements, and our expanded production capacity is a testament to that commitment. This investment will help us maintain our leadership position in the industry and continue to grow our capabilities," said Tony Koblinski, CEO.

We are excited to announce that Karman's Subject Matter Expert, Ryan Toivola, Ph.D., will be delivering a presentation on the development, processing, and testing of advanced materials at the highly anticipated National Space & Missile Materials Symposium (NSMMS & CRASTE) on June 26-29 in Tucson, AZ.

Karman Space & Defense is a concept-to-production solutions provider for the Space and Defense industry's most complex and mission-critical systems, including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with facilities in Washington, Alabama, and Washington DC, Karman brings together industry-leading capabilities, advanced technologies, and the multi-decade history of its four business divisions, AAE Aerospace, AEC, AMRO, and Systima. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

