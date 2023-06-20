CENTRAL IN LIMA IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023

CENTRAL IN LIMA IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2023

VALENCIA, Spain, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Central in Lima, Peru is named The World's Best Restaurant 2023, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, as well as The Best Restaurant in South America, at the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 held in Valencia, Spain, this evening. (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

Central in Lima is named The World's Best Restaurant 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

Announced this evening at an awards ceremony in Valencia , the 2023 list includes restaurants from 24 territories in five continents and introduces 12 restaurants making their debut

Pía Salazar of Nuema, Quito , receives The World's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Sosa

The Beronia World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Miguel Ángel Millán of Diverxo, Madrid

Fyn in Cape Town wins the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

Table by Bruno Verjus (No.10) in Paris takes homes the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles

Atomix (No.8) is awarded the Villa Massa Highest Climber Award, as the New York restaurant climbs 25 places from 2022

Alchemist (No.5) in Copenhagen wins the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award goes to Julien Royer of Odette, Singapore

The world of gastronomy came together in Valencia, Spain, tonight to celebrate The World's 50 Best Restaurants awards 2023, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, with Lima's Central named The World's Best Restaurant 2023, as well as The Best Restaurant in South America 2023.

For the full 1-50 list, please see the website here.

Central, the flagship Lima restaurant of chefs Virgilio Martinez and Pía León, is crowned the No.1, taking over from the 2022 winner, Geranium in Copenhagen, which is now elevated to the Best of the Best hall of fame.

Placed at No.2 in the 2022 list, Central is an ode to Peru, with a menu that celebrates the unique biodiversity of the country's indigenous ingredients – guided by its research arm, Mater Iniciativa – along with its traditions and history, whilst championing sustainability. Central is followed by Disfrutar (No.2) in Barcelona and Diverxo (No.3) in Madrid.

South America boasts nine restaurants overall including two new entries: Kjolle (No.28) in Lima and El Chato (No.33) in Bogotá. Asia follows with seven restaurants on the list, including Singapore's Odette, named The Best Restaurant in Asia (No.14), along with new entries Le Du (No.15) and Gaggan Anand (No.17) in Bangkok and Sézanne, Tokyo (No.37). Two Dubai restaurants make the list for the first time: Trèsind Studio (No.11), named The Best Restaurant in Middle East & Africa, and Orfali Bros Bistro (No.46).

Media Centre:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106885/50_Best.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103914/50_BEST_pdf.pdf

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076144/World_50Best_Rest_2023_Logo.jpg

Central in Lima, Peru is named The World's Best Restaurant 2023, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, as well as The Best Restaurant in South America, at the awards ceremony for The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 held in Valencia, Spain, this evening.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 Best