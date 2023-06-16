Union Leasing Partners With Fleetworthy Solutions

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Leasing, the premier nationwide fleet management provider for mid-sized fleets and Fleetworthy Solutions, the leading provider of regulatory compliance software and managed services and announce their partnership.

This alignment facilitates Union Leasing's resale of Fleetworthy's solutions, which span driver and vehicle safety, apportioned plating and permitting, as well as fuel tax managed services. Union Leasing selecting Fleetworthy as their preferred regulatory compliance partner introduces Fleetworthy to new opportunities in the Mid-Sized Fleet sector.

"Our partnership with Fleetworthy expands our support to clients with commercial motor vehicles through a comprehensive selection of reliable compliance products. Union and Fleetworthy share core values that drive flexible solutions and high touch, personal service."

- Todd Heemsoth, President of Union Leasing

Fleetworthy Solutions and Union Leasing share in the belief that tailored solutions, organizational alignment, and personal relationships are the vehicle to establishing meaningful, transparent, and trusted partnerships.

"Our technology and compliance services are backed by over 40 years of transportation industry experience and successfully managed by our in-house subject matter experts. We are thrilled to have another strategic partner like Union Leasing see the value of our brand and freely choose to utilize and resell our services."

- Michael Precia, President and CEO of Fleetworthy Solutions

Together, Fleetworthy and Union will deliver enriched customer experience, via newly recognized operational efficiencies and enhanced visibility to their customer's most critical compliance fleet data.

About Union Leasing

Union Leasing Inc. provides flexible, vehicle lease financing and highly customized fleet management services to corporate and rental customers nationwide. Union Leasing was established in 1955 and is a subsidiary of Sasser Family Companies, Inc. Sasser Family Companies is a fourth generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating back to 1928.

About Fleetworthy Solutions

Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides DOT safety and regulatory compliance services to commercial fleets that take them Beyond Compliant. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 40 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are truly fleetworthy. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

