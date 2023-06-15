Target Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 14, 2023 ("Annual Meeting"). Shareholders elected 12 members of the board of directors, ratified the appointment of Target's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, approved "1 Year" for the advised frequency of Target's Say on Pay votes, and rejected one shareholder proposal.

The Carideo Group, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all voting results for the Annual Meeting. The final tabulation indicates that 410,847,268 million shares were voted, representing approximately 89.0 percent of Target's outstanding shares.

The final tabulation of votes for each proposal is as follows. Voting percentages are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent and may not foot due to rounding.

1. Shareholders elected each of the following board nominees for a one-year term:

Nominee Percent For Percent Against David P. Abney 98.7 1.3 Douglas M. Baker, Jr. 96.5 3.5 George S. Barrett 96.3 3.7 Gail K. Boudreaux 98.9 1.1 Brian C. Cornell 94.7 5.3 Robert L. Edwards 98.3 1.7 Donald R. Knauss 97.6 2.4 Christine A. Leahy 96.9 3.1 Monica C. Lozano 95.8 4.2 Grace Puma 99.0 1.0 Derica W. Rice 97.5 2.5 Dmitri L. Stockton 97.6 2.4

2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Target's independent registered accounting firm for fiscal 2023:



Percent For 96.1 Against 3.7 Abstain 0.2

3. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, Target's executive compensation ("Say on Pay"):



Percent For 94.1 Against 5.9

4. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, "1 Year" for the frequency of Target's Say on Pay votes:



Percent 1 Year 98.5 2 Years 0.2 3 Years 1.2

5. Shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal to adopt a policy for an independent chairman:



Percent For 32.1 Against 66.6 Abstain 1.3

