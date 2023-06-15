Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association Selects AuditSoft for COR Auditing and Data Analytics Solutions

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AuditSoft, the leading Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) auditing software, has been selected by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA) for its Certificate of Recognition (COR®) auditing and data analytics capabilities.

AuditSoft x SCSA (CNW Group/AuditSoft) (PRNewswire)

COR® continues to grow in popularity and AuditSoft's user-friendly solutions have proven popular with safety associations looking for new ways to scale and meet demand.

AuditSoft's solutions will streamline the SCSA's COR® auditing process from end to end and benefit all key stakeholders involved in COR® audits:

A single audit workflow with built-in guidelines, automations, and features like one-click report generation will substantially reduce auditing time for safety professionals.

Standardized audit reports and electronic submission will bring efficiencies to the Quality Assurance (QA) process for audit reviewers at the SCSA.

SCSA member firms will gain access to new audit insights like peer-to-peer scoring for a more contextualized view of safety performance and to enable data-driven decision-making.

The SCSA serves close to 14,000 member companies that employ workers in building construction and are registered with the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) for residential, commercial and industrial construction, as well as construction trades.

"We're really excited to be working with the SCSA to bring efficiencies to their COR® auditing processes," said Ben Snyman, Cofounder and CEO of AuditSoft. "AuditSoft is enabling associations to scale auditing programs by eliminating many of the manual auditing tasks that consume time and cause errors, whilst unlocking a wealth of OHS information in the process. We're confident the SCSA and its members will gain a lot of value from our solution suite."

"AuditSoft's solutions will help improve member services for companies in our COR® program as we continue in our efforts to eliminate workplace incidents from Saskatchewan's construction industry," said Edward Pyle, Vice President at the SCSA. "The solutions will also add value to SCSA members by reducing auditing time and providing data that allows for more informed decision-making to drive improvements in their safety management systems."

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is the leading OHS auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and unlock valuable audit insights. Each year, AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across Canada. Find more information on AuditSoft at www.auditsoft.co

About the SCSA

The Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA) is a non-profit organization funded by the construction industry to provide cost-effective, quality safety training, programs and advice. Established in 1995, the SCSA remains committed to injury prevention. By aiming to reduce the human and financial losses associated with injuries, the SCSA supports a safe, healthy and profitable industry. For more information visit www.scsaonline.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AuditSoft