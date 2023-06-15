Exotec Named 2023 “Overall Robotics Company Of The Year” By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, today announced it has been selected as "Overall Robotics Company of the Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program. SupplyTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

"When it comes to warehouse automation, customers need to know that their system works exactly as promised. This is the core principle of our product engineering philosophy that took us from a bootstrapped startup in France to a global robotics company trusted by the world's largest brands," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "This recognition is yet another proof point that our approach resonates with the market needs and a huge testament to the excellent work of our team."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Exotec is revolutionizing the way warehouses operate for the benefit of the entire field - from the people working on the warehouse floors to those awaiting their orders at home. They demonstrate a strong innovation culture, unique product approach, and commitment to delivering results," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "We're thrilled to name Exotec as 'Overall Robotics Company of the Year' and look forward to further innovation from a company that makes it simple to deliver sustainable, accurate, and profitable order fulfillment through refined and time-tested robotic systems."

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.co

