Double Good Named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50

Unprecedented year-over-year growth propels the Chicago-based business to #18 on the list

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Double Good , a company on a mission to raise joy for America's youth by combining virtual fundraising with the sale of gourmet, small batch popcorn, was recently recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area by Crain's Chicago Business.

Ranked #18 on this year's Crain's Fast 50, Double Good was among a variety of companies showcased that have demonstrated significant revenue growth in a five-year period.

With foresight and technology investments beginning in 2014, Double Good evolved from a conventional format into a reimagined, digital fundraising platform. The newly created mobile app combined with a global pandemic led to phenomenal organic growth for the company. The elimination of in-person methods and traditional fundraising events fueled an increase in annual revenue by nearly 5x since 2020.

Double Good Virtual Fundraising simplifies fundraising challenges through its user-friendly app, enabling organizers and sellers from youth organizations to raise funds without the hassle of handling any product or money. The app saves time, energy and resources and manages all ordering, payment and delivery needs. Additionally, Double Good helps amplify inspiring stories and social issues facing today's youth through its content production arm, Double Good Studios, and works to provide equitable experiences for children with special needs through the Double Good Kids Foundation.

Founder and CEO of Double Good, Tim Heitmann, expressed pride in the company's inclusion on Crain's Fast 50 list, emphasizing the impact Double Good organizers, sellers, and customers have made in their communities, and how Double Good's team and facilities have grown to meet those needs.

"We are honored to be included in the 2023 Crain's Fast 50 alongside so many notable companies that are striving to make a positive impact in their communities and industries," said Heitmann. "From the chefs of our popcorn to the engineers of our virtual fundraising platform, we are all committed to creating joy and empowering young people to realize their dreams."

Double Good's mission to support America's youth has helped organizations nationwide achieve their fundraising goals with ease, leading to the brand's recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Chicago area.

For more information on Double Good and its mission, visit www.doublegood.com .

About Double Good

Double Good is a brand on a mission to raise joy for America's youth. Founded in 1998, Double Good was born out of a love for delicious popcorn and grew into a passion for positively impacting the community. Double Good combines an easy-to-use virtual fundraising platform with award-winning popcorn to help create opportunities for children and teens to realize their dreams. In 2022, Double Good was honored with Inc.'s Best in Business award for its popcorn donation program, which has enabled users to donate millions of dollars worth of popcorn to health care workers and youth advocates across the country. In addition to its fundraising platform and donation program, the company amplifies inspiring stories and social issues facing today's youth through its content production arm, Double Good Studios, and the Double Good Kids Foundation dedicated to providing equitable experiences for children with special needs. To learn more on how Double Good can create joy for you, visit www.doublegood.com .

