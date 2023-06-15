Cinionic Drives a Cinematic Revolution, Marks Five Years as Leaders in Laser Projection

Laser Projection by Cinionic now available on 35,000 screens across 25 countries

KORTRIJK, Belgium, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinionic , a Barco company and global leader in laser cinema technology, celebrates its fifth anniversary and milestone in its ongoing mission to advance the theatrical experience worldwide. The footprint for Laser Projection by Cinionic has accelerated in recent years with major theater circuits including AMC, National Amusements , Cinepolis, Cineplex, Cinemark, and B&B Theatres, among many others, announcing plans for large-scale upgrades to laser. Today, over 35,000 screens across 25 countries and counting are powered by Laser Projection by Cinionic as the demand for the next generation of cinema technology increases around the world.

https://www.cinionic.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Cinionic) (PRNewswire)

Driving rapid growth for Cinionic is a series of preferred partnerships that includes three of the top four theater chains in North America: AMC, Cinemark, and Cineplex. In the past year, Cinionic announced that Japan's TOHO Cinemas, India's PVR INOX Cinemas, CJ4Dplex's SCREENX, Major Cineplex Thailand, and Malco Theatres joined long-time partners such as Cinemark, Kinepolis, and Santikos in making the switch to laser projection.

Cinionic made history as the first to offer an all-laser portfolio, pointing to the technology's increased operational efficiency, better onscreen performance, and reduced environmental impact over its xenon predecessors. Since then, the company has fulfilled its promise of a laser for every screen, introducing new models of both its award-winning Barco Series 4 family of projectors and innovative Laser Light Upgrades.

The breakthrough Laser Light Upgrades solution, which enables cinemas to retrofit legacy Series 2 xenon projectors with laser, has gained traction as a sustainable option for theaters looking to upgrade their cinemas without the cost of a full equipment overhaul. In 2023, Cinionic broke a record with commitments for over 3,000 Laser Light Upgrade solutions from theaters around the world.

The union of sustainability and enhanced experiences is a significant draw for Cinionic's growing list of laser customers. Laser Projection by Cinionic delivers exceptional images onscreen through improved resource-efficiency and minimized carbon footprint, providing cinema experiences that are better for moviegoers, theater operators, and the environment. This year, Cinionic and Barco doubled down on sustainability, setting ambitious goals for 2023 that include reduction of their operational carbon footprint by 35%, reduction of the energy footprint of their products by 25%, and increased advocacy of the Barco eco-label for environmental standards in cinema technology.

"Globally, moviegoers have shown their commitment to the theatrical experience weekend after weekend," says Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic. "Audiences today are very demanding and expect more of everything, making exhibitors strive to deliver the next level of the cinema experience. Cinionic takes it as our responsibility to enable this for theaters and moviegoers. Laser projection by Cinionic is the clear choice for exhibitors looking to draw audiences, achieve sustainability goals, and upgrade their infrastructure for future success."

Cinionic is the official projection provider for CineEurope 2023, June 19-22 at the CCIB in Barcelona.

About Cinionic

Cinionic, a Barco company, was founded in 2018 with a commitment to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences journey and keep them coming back for more.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Visit www.cinionic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Cinionic@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cinionic