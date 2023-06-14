Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Accelerate DSCSA Compliance, Lay Foundation for End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility at FutureLink 2023

TraceLink's user conference focused on thought leadership and live collaboration enables attendees ranging from life sciences manufacturers and CMOs to healthcare providers and retail pharmacy chains to discuss lessons learned in meeting DSCSA November deadlines, innovations in tackling drug shortages, and advances in end-to-end product orchestration across the supply chain.

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital network platform company enabling end-to-end product orchestration by connecting more than 290,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network, has wrapped this year's FutureLink conference with attendees leaving the event confident in their ability to meet the final Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance requirements while laying the critical supply chain digitalization foundation to drive better end-to-end visibility, collaboration, and intelligence across the supply chain.

Packed with over 50 inspiring keynotes, deep educational presentations, interactive master classes and working sessions, and robust roundtable discussions, FutureLink delivered unsurpassed insights and knowledge to participants across 83 companies including:

TraceLink President and CEO Shabbir Dahod , who outlined the formula for supply chain digitalization developed through global track and trace compliance success.

The end-to-end supply chain panel of Thermo Fisher, Merz Therapeutics, Henry Schein , Value Drug, and Ardon Health which revealed critical learnings and practical insights in deploying DSCSA solutions and working with network partners.

A fireside chat with Bryan Rabakon of OptumRx that discussed emerging opportunities to address drug shortages by leveraging supply chain intelligence.

A deep-dive DSCSA 2023 track which demystified DSCSA requirements and provided step-by-step preparation guidance for manufacturers, distributors, healthcare providers, and retail pharmacies.

An engaging discussion with Eric Marshall of the Partnership for DSCSA Governance (PDG) to review PDG's DSCSA interoperability blueprints and key learnings from industry leaders on DSCSA November 2023 preparations.

Former Alexion CIO George Llado who shared how important it is for people to seize opportunities and take risks in driving life sciences innovation and supply chain transformation.

Sold-out TraceLink University labs that provided hands-on guidance in establishing critical EPCIS data connections for the exchange of DSCSA sTI/TS compliance data.

"FutureLink continues to prove that we are at a tipping point in the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain, with the data intelligence, the network connectivity, and the shared ability to work across companies and functions to transform and revolutionize how medicines are produced, distributed, and provided to patients who need them," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO, TraceLink. "The continued investments made to meet DSCSA and global serialization and traceability regulations have created an incredible digital network foundation for companies to improve visibility, predictability, and agility by digitalizing supply transactions with all supply and trade partners. It was energizing to talk with attendees and hear their ideas for how these new end-to-end digitalization capabilities can help address critical challenges like predicting drug shortages and de-risking interoperable information exchange across a range of regulatory and value-based supply chain processes."

TraceLink has been investing for over a decade in deploying solutions to help pharmaceutical companies and other members of the U.S. and global pharmaceutical supply chain in over 120 countries meet challenging track and trace regulations while laying the foundation to transform performance through supply chain digitalization. Since 2015, TraceLink has helped process almost one billion DSCSA Transaction Histories and over one million DSCSA-compliance EPCIS transactions on its existing interoperable network of more than 290,000 authenticated pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, retail pharmacies and healthcare providers. In addition, TraceLink has enabled over 15,000 live serialization connections and manages over 41 billion serialized products on its network, providing customers and their partners with unsurpassed knowledge, technical services, and operational support to meet the challenging unit-level traceability and verification requirements of DSCSA's November 2023 deadlines.

TraceLink is already in planning for FutureLink 2024, to be held both in the United States and in Barcelona, Spain. Pharmaceutical companies and other supply chain participants interested in learning more about FutureLink 2023 learnings on DSCSA 2023 and supply chain digitalization can learn more here or can contact us for a private briefing here.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry's leading provider of supply chain digitalization through end-to-end product orchestration on the Opus digital network platform. With more than 290,000 network members, Opus connects people, processes, systems, and enterprises into a collective information network for intelligent business execution. TraceLink serialization, track-and-trace, global compliance, and real-time supply chain collaboration solutions empower customers to Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone™, achieve massive scalability, maintain continuous compliance, and ensure supply. TraceLink customers serialize more than one billion units per month across 15,000 connections.

