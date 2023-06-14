BEIJING, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum kicked off in Macao, China. As a building materials system service provider, Oriental Yuhong (SZ 002271) was invited to participate in the event together with more than 3,000 industry elites from more than 60 countries and regions.

With the theme of "Going Green, Digital and Smart, Financing Win-Win Cooperation", this forum focused on industry hot spots and cutting-edge topics, with comprehensive displaying of the achievements and cooperation opportunities of green and sustainable development in the global infrastructure industry, and new momentum and new paths jointly explored, to accelerate the sustainable development of the global infrastructure industry.

In addition, the forum was held concurrently with exhibitions, in order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implement the relevant work arrangements of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China to support enterprises to participate in various overseas professional exhibitions, so as to comprehensively enhance the international influence of "Built by China" brand. As a "forerunner" of green building materials, Oriental Yuhong has participated in relevant exhibitions for three consecutive years.

Oriental Yuhong Participates in the 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (PRNewswire)

Hu Zhongqiu, General Manager of Overseas Business Department of Oriental Yuhong, Ouyang Leqi, Marketing Director, and their delegation made their debut with solutions such as HDPE pre-paved anti-adhesive waterproofing system and TOP photovoltaic roofing system, showing the world the service system of "Oriental Yuhong, Serve the World" and the position of "pioneer" in green development of building materials industry. During the forum, Oriental Yuhong Exhibition Area attracted extensive attention from customers in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other regions, attracting officials of infrastructure development and planning departments, architectural design companies, and contractors from Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, South Africa, Nepal, Indonesia, and other countries to negotiate and consult.

In terms of strengthening international infrastructure cooperation in the future, Guo Tingting, Vice Minister of Commerce, said that we should adhere to openness and inclusiveness, innovation-driven development, green development, and win-win cooperation. Infrastructure construction is related to people's livelihood and well-being, which is an important symbol of social progress. Oriental Yuhong has always been committed to contributing to the construction of infrastructure projects with high-quality products and professional services. In the future, Oriental Yuhong will persist in pursuing sustainable development and escort infrastructure construction with better products, more systematic and professional services, and more efficient responses. Meanwhile, it also welcomes more outstanding peers to jointly guard infrastructure construction and create a lasting and safe environment for mankind and society.

