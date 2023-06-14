MoMo's Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong, Receives Asian Banker's Prestigious "Innovation Leadership Award" for 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Banker, a leading financial services platform, honored MoMo's Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong, for his vision and success in building the MoMo platform, creating its unique innovative corporate culture and his many contributions to Vietnam's fintech industry at a ceremony last evening (June 13, 2023) in Bangkok.

The Asian Banker's Innovation Leadership Achievement Awards, held once every three years, are widely recognized as the highest possible accolade for individuals who introduce and implement authentic innovation in their organizations. This year's award ceremony took place in conjunction with The Asian Banker's Future of Finance Summit in Bangkok (Thailand). Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong was the only Vietnamese prizewinner alongside other leading fintech leaders such as the Founder of Paytm in India and the Group CEO of NETS in Singapore.

Commenting on this recognition, MoMo's Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong said: "The award is not only a great honor for myself but also a substantial source of encouragement for all employees at MoMo to continue our innovation journey. Innovation is one of MoMo's five core values. I have always believed that innovation is not simply about inventing new services or new technologies but about leveraging the collective potential to solve urgent challenges, making ground-breaking changes and leaving a lasting legacy. I have high hopes for MoMo's innovative initiatives, which have the power to inspire other budding companies in the fintech and banking communities to think bigger, to dream bigger, and to harness colossal technology capabilities to better serve Vietnamese people."

"The Asian Banker is privileged to present this award to MoMo's Executive Vice Chairman and CEO in recognition of his excellence in both leadership and vision which have been instrumental in entrenching innovative culture. These remarkable achievements validate MoMo's key position and Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong's personal influence in shaping the financial sector," said Alain Chevalier, the Chairman of the Asian Banker Future of Finance Summit Advisory Council.

Mr Tuong co-founded MoMo in 2010 with a vision to strengthen financial inclusion in Vietnam by providing accessible and cost-effective payment solutions for all Vietnamese people. Mr. Tuong's belief that small mobile technology solutions have the power to improve people's lives has remained at the heart of MoMo's growth ever since. This has driven many initiatives that have inturn shaped the Vietnamese fintech landscape. These include developing the MoMo the super app, partnering with leading global platforms such as Apple, Google and Tiktok, growing the user base through viral games and campaigns, and a win-win cooperation with banks. In addition to being the largest payment platform in Vietnam, MoMo's super app ecosystem includes a marketing and distribution platform, a full suite of financial services (including insurtech marketplace, investment solutions, BNPL and consumer loan products) and an online donation platform used by millions of MoMo users to support the underprivileged in Vietnam.

The focus on openness and innovation is reflected in MoMo's corporate culture where employees are encouraged to be proactive and creative. MoMo employees are empowered to prioritize experimentation and try new things to speed up learning and innovation. Failing is accepted as a part of learning and success. Knowledge sharing is facilitated at MoMo to encourage learning and create greater value for the company and society.

About Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong

Mr. Nguyen Manh Tuong is a graduate of Hanoi University of Technology. He also holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Buffalo, USA and a MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago (USA). Mr. Tuong has nearly 25 years of experience in technology and finance. He Co-Founded the MoMo platform in 2010. He lives in HCMC with his family and enjoys reading books and coaching start-up companies in his free time.

About The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards Program

The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards Programme is widely acknowledged by the financial services industry as the highest possible accolade available to professionals in the industry globally. The assessment for the award is based on 4 criteria. First, a distinguished career with a strong track record in leading successful institutions with notable innovations and initiatives that are well regarded in the industry as well as supported by robust business performance. Second, vision and commitment as an innovation champion and facilitator and the impact the leader has made in the institutions, the adversities the leader has faced and the tenacity in overcoming them is critical in our assessment. Third, significant achievements, the size and complexity of innovative initiatives, that demonstrate leadership are also taken into account. Finally, the ability of the leader to inspire and bring together an innovation team whose achievements can produce an exceptional difference to the organization and the financial services industry.

In 2023, the "Innovation Leadership Achievement" award was granted to 6 leaders from the following 6 countries:

1/ Vietnam: Nguyen Manh Tuong, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, MoMo

2/ China: Song Qun, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Linklogis

3/ India: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm

4/ Philippines: Martha Sazon, President and CEO, GCash/Mynt

5/ Singapore: Lawrence Chan, Group CEO, NETS

6/ Thailand: Wanna Noparbhorn, Managing Director, National ITMX

About The Asian Banker

The Asian Banker is the leading provider of strategic intelligence and community platforms in the financial services industry. Its main offices are in Singapore, Beijing and Dubai, with support offices in Kuala Lumpur and Manila, and employees and partners based all around the world. Its products include The Asian Banker Editorial, The Asian Banker Research, The Asian Banker Forums and The Banking Academy. For more information, please visit: https://www.theasianbanker.com/

About MoMo

MoMo is the number one super app platform in Vietnam and one of the fastest growing and largest fintech apps in the world. Our mission is to improve the life of Vietnamese people and merchants by using technology to give them access to superior, simpler and affordable financial solutions and daily services. Our award-winning super app platform is trusted and loved by millions of users and merchants for its ease of use, product design, and compelling ecosystem of partners. MoMo has over 2,000 employees and is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City with offices in Hanoi and Danang.

In March 2023, MoMo was named by The Asian Banker in Top 10 of Global Platforms Ranking 2023 and Best Platform for Financial Services in Vietnam 2022.

For further information please visit: https://momo.vn/

