Giving the Gift of Style: Coofandy Celebrates Dads, the Superhero of the Family, with Special Offers This June

Giving the Gift of Style: Coofandy Celebrates Dads, the Superhero of the Family, with Special Offers This June

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coofandy, the modern men's essentials designer, is helping families applaud the dads in their lives this June with special offers. Running until June 18, the Coofandy offer covers its Father's Day 2023 line, which includes athletic wear, casual cotton, and classic linen designs to make any dad stand out.

(PRNewswire)

For dads who steer toward the more traditional style, the Father's Day offering has items that allow men to keep things casual while also maintaining a classic look.

7 different colors to match any man's wardrobe aesthetic. Coofandy's Classic Casual Cotton Linen Strip Shirt provides a comfortable, stylish look for dads who are out and about. With a cotton-linen blend, it allows for an active day without stifling dad. Cut for a roomier fit, it comes indifferent colors to match any man'saesthetic.

The Cotton Linen Style Henley Shirt offers a more casual, yet presentable, look that goes great with a beach-side dinner. The breathable fabric means dads can wear it out at any time of day or in any season without breaking a sweat.

If fathers are hoping to spend more time at the gym or working out to reach their full superman potential, or if they simply want to lounge around while the family caters to them on Father's Day, Coofandy has athletic wear to match their style.

Dads with a little more punk-rock edge will enjoy the Cozy Crucifix Graphic Tracksuit Set . The loose fit and cotton material allow for easy movement and activity.

The Casual Word Printed Tracksuit Set features moisture wicking and odor control, so wearers can work up a sweat without worrying about their scent.

Families that want their dads to stand out from the rest of the crowd will be able to find the coolest designs that still adhere to classic cuts and casual wearing.

Eliciting thoughts of atoll coast waves, the Hawaiian Wavy Texture Cotton Linen Shirt draws the eye and sets the man wearing it apart.

If dad has itchy feet and loves to travel, the Stylish Map Pattern Cotton Linen Shirt will serve as the perfect conversation starter at any summer party.

To help families celebrate the superman in their lives, Coofandy is making these and other items available for special pricing until June 18. If shoppers buy 3 items, they can get 15% off. If they buy 4 items, they can get 20% off, and the purchase of 6 items will result in 25% off. Additionally, first-time shoppers on Coofandy's site can get 15% off with the special code: CF15. On top of that, from June 16-18, Coofandy is holding a flash sale that will offer 25% off flash sale collection.. Finally, free gifts, including hats, necklaces, will be offered to shoppers who spend over $109.

About Coofandy

Established in 2015, Coofandy is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, underwear, party tuxedos, and beachwear. Coofandy aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. Coofandy is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information about Coofandy, please visit: the Coofandy website, the Coofandy Amazon shop, or connect with Coofandy on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coofandy