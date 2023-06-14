Forter Announces IMPACT 2023

Speakers include leaders from adidas, HelloFresh, PwC and Total Wine & More

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced its industry conference IMPACT 2023 will take place on Wednesday, October 11 in New York City, featuring speakers from adidas, HelloFresh, PwC, Total Wine & More and others.

Forter (PRNewswire)

Now in its second year, IMPACT 2023 creates the space digital commerce leaders have been asking for — a forum to connect, share best practices and hear how peers build great experiences across the customer journey.

"I've spent the last few years transforming how we think about and approach digital commerce. One of the biggest challenges is that change is constant," said Brian Davis, global senior director digital product operations, adidas. "At IMPACT 2023, I'm really looking forward to hearing about other leaders' successes, lessons learned and ideas for what's to come."

The full-day event will feature a series of master classes, breakouts and networking sessions designed with the future of digital commerce in mind. Topics include artificial intelligence, customer experience's role in driving profitability and the critical metrics merchants should be measuring.

"Digital commerce is experiencing a ton of disruption right now. IMPACT is all about turning that disruption into opportunities for innovation by connecting with and learning from the best in the industry," said Scott Buchanan, chief marketing officer, Forter. "We're excited that the IMPACT conference and community continue to grow."

To watch last year's IMPACT sessions featuring Capital One, PacSun and Restaurant Brands International, visit https://resources.forter.com/impact-sessions-2022 .

For more information and to register for IMPACT 2023, visit http://forter.com/impact .

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Nordstrom, Instacart, Adobe, Priceline, and leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $500 billion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.

Media Contact:

Mission North for Forter

(516) 978-0005

forter@missionnorth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forter