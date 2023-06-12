Zhongchao Inc. Launch Digital Online Education Platform for Common Diseases Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced the launch of the Digital Online Education Platform for Common Diseases Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment (the "Platform"). This Platform is designed to elevate the clinical decision-making acumen and patient service capabilities of healthcare professionals, thereby delivering optimal solutions for clinical diagnoses and treatments of prevalent diseases.

The scope of common diseases includes cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, and other major chronic diseases. These medical conditions pose both significant and enduring health risks to patients due to their high incidence rate. In 2021, the premature death rate in China from four types of major chronic diseases, namely cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, was 15.3%. Timely, scientific, and efficacious treatment strategies are paramount in assuaging the suffering of patients from common diseases and enhancing the prognosis of these diseases. As of the end of 2021, China had approximately 4.28 million physicians. Given the sheer volume of patients afflicted with common diseases, the medical fraternity grapples with colossal pressure, signaling an urgent need to amplify diagnostic efficiency and bolster patient service capabilities.

In alignment with the Guidance on Strengthening Continuing Medical Education by China's National Health Commission, major administrative regions including provinces, cities, counties, and districts in China are poised to fully adopt information management for continuing medical education and conduct suitable continuing medical education activities by leveraging the power of distance education methods. In light of this development, Zhongchao established the Platform to follow clinical practice guidelines, standardize diagnostic and treatment behaviors, and facilitate diagnostic and treatment experiences sharing. This Platform enables physicians to access educational content conveniently through various digital devices, including computers, tablets, and mobile phones.

The Company is committed to building the Platform a reservoir of systematic courses curated by experts from various fields across the country. The content covers 19 disciplines, including cardiology, respiratory medicine, gastroenterology, infectious disease, rheumatology and immunology, nephrology, hematology, endocrinology, neurology, psychiatry, vascular surgery, orthopedics, urology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, otolaryngology, hepatology, pediatrics, and parenteral nutrition, 12 of which involve major diseases such as cancer.

Mr. Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "We are excited about the launch of the Platform. We expect that the Platform will be instrumental in providing high-caliber education and training services for Chinese physicians across a more diverse range of disciplines and on a wider scale. This initiative serves our broader mission of promoting physicians to improve their diagnostic and treatment capabilities and ultimately culminate in greater benefits for patients."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It consolidates the financial results of a variable interest entity, Zhongchao Medical Technology (Shanghai) Limited, and its subsidiaries (the "PRC operating entities") through a series of contractual arrangements. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

