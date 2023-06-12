'Tha Doggfather' helps the health and wellness company spotlight its complete pet care offerings in new creative campaign

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced it has teamed up with hip-hop legend and devoted pet parent Snoop Dogg for a new advertising campaign that spotlights the value Petco offers when it comes to caring for pets' whole health. The campaign is the latest iteration of the brand's long-standing "It's What We'd Want If We Were Pets" platform, which personifies pets with human actors to affirm Petco's commitment to delivering them the same quality of care as any other member of the family.

Petco Partners with Snoop Dogg to Sniff Out ‘Better Quality Pet Care for Less Human Money’ (PRNewswire)

The campaign's hero 30-second spot, "DOGG WALK," features the rapper as the human version of a Doberman Pinscher, aptly reminiscent of the breed Snoop famously transformed into in the video for his top hit "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)" on his 1993 debut album, "Doggystyle." In the film, Snoop's familiar pet persona is the epitome of health thanks to the high-quality — yet wallet-friendly — nutrition, supplies and care he gets from Petco. In two accompanying shorter spots, Snoop confirms that dogs like him — and the Doberman — love a good deal and can always sniff them out.

"We recognize that pet parents want to get the most for their dollars and are seeking compelling deals for high-quality products wherever they can. With this campaign we wanted to have some fun while reinforcing that no pet parent should ever have to compromise on the quality of their pets' care in return for a good deal — that whatever their budget, they can continue to give their pets the same high-quality care they'd want for themselves or any other member of their family," said Katie Nauman, Petco's Chief Marketing Officer. "Seeing this value through the eyes of the ultimate dog and dog dad — 'Tha Doggfather' himself — Snoop Dogg gives pet parents a fresh perspective on our comprehensive health and wellness offering at a value they can feel good about."

Driven by its mission to improve the lives of pets and pet parents, Petco's 360-degree pet health and wellness ecosystem — which includes differentiated products, pet wellness services, veterinary care, and membership offerings — provides pet parents with value and ease so they can continue giving their pets the best care possible.

"When it comes to shopping for my pets, I choose stuff for them I'd choose for myself. My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good," said Snoop Dogg. "But it's hard to know how to keep our pets healthy and happy when they can't tell us what they need. When I shop at Petco, it's all there, even my own pet line, Snoop Doggie Doggs. They have great experts and great deals, so I can relax and trust that my pets are always fresh and getting the best at a fair price. Now that's value."

A long-time pet parent and grandparent to dogs, cats and reptiles, Snoop Dogg is also sharing a curated, shoppable list of his favorite "Petco Picks" that support pet health and wellness and his personal lifestyle. Available now at petco.com, products include toys, treats, grooming supplies, and items from Snoop's own pet wear brand, Snoop Doggie Doggs, which will become available at Petco pet care centers nationally in August.

Snoop Dogg's Petco Picks:

Pet parents can get even more value on everyday purchases when they sign up for Petco's Vital Care membership. The program includes free and paid tiers to make it more convenient, accessible, and affordable for pet parents to leverage every resource available at Petco, whether it's at more than 1,500 pet care centers, on Petco.com or in the Petco app. Benefits include grooming perks, exclusive discounts, dedicated tools, resources and more. Vital Care members can also earn double points and hold rewards longer with Petco Pay, Petco's private label credit card. Visit petco.com/vitalcare to learn more and sign up.

The new campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Droga5, part of Accenture Song, will run through the end of this year across multiple platforms, including TV, OLV and digital, along with social content leveraging Snoop's Petco Picks and behind-the-scenes footage of Snoop and pets, including his thoughts on being a dog dad.

To learn more about Snoop's Petco picks and how Petco helps pet parents provide better quality care at a great value, visit petco.com/pet-picks-by-snoop.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.

About Snoop Dogg

Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Cordozar Broadus Jr. is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, and business mogul. As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 30-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally, and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. Snoop has also established himself as a venerated businessman, Snoop Dogg has made several investments and endorsements spanning the lifestyle, food/beverage, and cannabis industries working with top-tier brands including Beyond Meat, Bic, The General Insurance, Corona, and others. In November 2015, Snoop Dogg announced his new brand of cannabis products, Leafs By Snoop. Additionally, Snoop Dogg established a multi-year partnership with 19 Crimes to release a line of wines inspired by the convicts-turned-colonists who built Australia. He has a clothing store called Snoopy's Clothing that is located across from SoFi stadium which sold out of "Snoop On The Stoop" on its first day in stock. And in 2022, Snoop Dogg launched his own cereal brand with Master P called "Snoop Cereal" and a line of luxury scarves with his family, called Broadus Collection, that is sold on broaduscollection.com and launched his own pet line called Snoop Doggie Doggs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Although Petco believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that Petco identifies in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. Petco undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation, or other competent legal authority.

Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

Yvonne.Tarrab@Petco.com

(PRNewsfoto/Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.