Paine Field Airport Announces New Alaska Airlines Service to Honolulu

SEATTLE and EVERETT, Wash., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports is pleased to announce new nonstop service from Alaska Airlines between Paine Field and Honolulu, HI. Beginning on November 17, these daily direct flights will add to the convenience and options for local travelers throughout Puget Sound. Alaska currently flies to nine destinations from Paine Field (PAE): Anchorage, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orange County, Palm Springs, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tucson.

"Alaska Airlines continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to providing more convenient, direct routes for both business and leisure passengers from Seattle's second airport," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller. "This new offering provides an easier travel experience for Seattle Area travelers, and to this all we can say is Aloha!"

"Since commercial service started at Paine Field, millions of passengers have enjoyed the convenience and comfort of flying out of the award-winning terminal," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "With the addition of Hawaii as a destination, our private sector partners are bringing even more travel options to our residents, meaning there are fewer cars on I-5, less impact to the environment, and direct access to tropical beaches. We appreciate Alaska Airlines and Propeller continuing to provide exceptional options for tourists and entrepreneurs from across the western US and Pacific."

More than two million passengers have taken advantage of the convenience and upscale passenger experience at Paine Field since its opening in 2019. Among the awards Paine Field has garnered since opening include Monocle Magazine's Best Regional Airport Award (2019/2020); the National Council for Public Private-Partnerships award for innovative design and construction of the terminal; and was also named one of USA Today's 10 Best Small Airports for 2020 and 2021.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller along with Global Infrastructure Partners owns and operates the passenger terminal at Paine Field serving metro Seattle. For more information, please visit www.flypainefield.com.

