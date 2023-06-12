HSS Receives Extraordinary $10 Million Grant from Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to Support Campus Expansion

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A $10 million grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has been given to Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to support the expansion of the main campus in New York and the construction of the HSS Kellen Tower. A Digital Inpatient Experience spanning three floors of the new building, including patient rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology for optimal care and recovery, will be named for the Foundation. This new commitment is the latest in a long history of partnership that has fueled important initiatives like the creation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Complex Joint Reconstruction Center (SNF CJRC), HSS-SNF Orthopedic Seminar, academic visitor programs, and international orthopedic fellowships. More than 160 orthopedic surgeons from Greece have trained at HSS through this ongoing partnership.

"We are profoundly grateful to SNF and Andreas Dracopoulos for their longstanding and extraordinary friendship, leadership, and generosity over the past 20 years. From establishing training programs that immerse visiting surgeons from Greece in our clinical and research programs to naming the first center in the world dedicated to care of patients with complex joint conditions and revision surgery, SNF has been a catalyst for improving musculoskeletal care globally. This new commitment will allow HSS to care for more people and centralize resources for patients with the most complex needs," said Thomas P. Sculco, MD, HSS surgeon-in-chief emeritus and director of the SNF CJRC.

"Every single person should have access to expert medical care, and visionary leaders like Tom Sculco and everyone at HSS are essential to this collective effort," said SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. "Construction of the Kellen Tower is a milestone for HSS, but in truth the institution never stops building—skills among early-career surgeons, international pathways of knowledge exchange, new approaches to treatment, and new frameworks for delivering the best care possible. We are proud to support HSS in its commitment to excellence in improving health for all."

"SNF has been a powerful and vital partner across our clinical, research, and education efforts. Their support of the Kellen Tower is helping to build the HSS of the future for patients counting on us now and for generations to come," said Robert K. Steel, co-chair of the HSS Board of Trustees.

The Kellen Tower is expected to open in 2025 and will become a hub for treatment of complex orthopedic conditions. It will centralize the specialized services necessary for the highest standard of care for these conditions.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 13th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2022-2023), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2022-2023). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a third consecutive year (2023). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

About the Stavros Niarchos Foundation

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. Since 1996, SNF has committed $3.5 billion through over 5,200 grants in more than 130 countries around the world.

SNF funds organizations and projects, worldwide, that aim to achieve a broad, lasting and positive impact, for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving the public welfare.

See more at snf.org.

