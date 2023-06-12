Hajj Season: International Scholarly Gathering for Humanitarian Studies

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will organize the annual "Grand Hajj Symposium" on June 20th, 2023, in Jeddah, coinciding with Hajj season. The Symposium, which was launched in 1970, tackles various issues of concern to the Islamic world, such as upgrading the procedures of Hajj, development of the Islamic world, enhancing the human communication between pilgrims during the Hajj season…etc. as well as releasing research papers on technical and humanitarian issues. The Symposium has always been a success, to the extent selecting culture ministers in OIC states and naming Mecca "The Capital of Islamic Culture" 2005.

(Dr. Shawki Allam, the Grand Mufti of Egypt and Dr. Koutoub Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, during their participation in the Symposium, 2022) (PRNewswire)

The Symposium gathers every year more than 500 outstanding participants from 57 countries, specialized in different scientific fields and some of them assume ministerial portfolios.

This year, the Symposium's sessions will tackle for example but not limited how to make use of science and technology to serve Islam, as well as collective intelligence's contributions to innovation and decision making. The Symposium will witness the participation of the molecular biologist, Prof. Rana Dajani, Dr. Winai Dahlan, Director of the Halal Science Center at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, Dr. Majid Al-Fayyad, CEO of King Fahad Specialized Hospital and Research Center, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al- Kheraigi, Media Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Assistant Professor at Massachusetts Institute.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah believes that the outcomes of the Symposium will have positive impacts on the Islamic and international communities. The outcomes may create a favorable environment to perform Hajj with complete satisfaction, and enhance the values of peace, tolerance, understanding, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, visited 13 Islamic countries during the first half of 2023, where he met with officials in religious institutions and Islamic thinkers. The meetings included constructive discussions about serving the guests of Allah and how to upgrade the procedures of Hajj and Umrah, which are part of the target outcomes of the Symposium.

