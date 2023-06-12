Capriotti's and Wing Zone Crack Top 10 on Fast Casual's 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers List'

Capriotti's and Wing Zone CEO, Ashley Morris, Named Top 25 Executives of 2023

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone today announced both brands were named to the top 10 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brands ranked together at No. 10 this year, marking the first time in either brand's history that they cracked the top 10 and the fourth consecutive year that Capriotti's was included in Fast Casual's Top 100. Another accolade to come out of the ranking by Fast Casual was that Capriotti's and Wing Zone CEO, Ashley Morris, was named Top 25 Executives for 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

While the ranking does factor in the most profitable or fastest-growing brands, the criteria favors companies that show the best knowledge of fresh ideas and revolutionary tactics to offer guests something unique. Fast Casual's list rewards the companies for their outside-the-box thinking with improving its individual brand, which by extension improves the food industry as a whole.

"To have broken into the top-10 for this prestigious ranking is a significant indicator that our brands are on the right path towards achieving the vision we've established for both of them," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "When you have two unique concepts that are operated by a passionate and talented team, results will always be there. So, this accomplishment is really a testament to the men and women that make our brands what they are today."

With over 250 restaurants open and operating across the country and hundreds more in development between the sister brands, Capriotti's and Wing Zone are set to make their mark internationally with 15 Capriotti's and 25 Wing Zones. Domestically, the brands will add 50 Capriotti's and 25 Wing Zones this year. A record-breaking 2022 saw the addition of 92 new locations for the year.

In 2022, the company made it a point to help franchisees through software that helps sponsor posts, drive traffic, implement assessments and more. The technology innovation continued on its upward trajectory last year as the brands launched a SOCI and Olo integration to combine its marketing and POS platforms. They partnered with Epsilon to gain brand-specific consumer profiles and insights to go along with the set-up of Olo Wisely to enable personalized marketing and tracking, and an all-new website was launched. Franchisees continue to gain improved visibility on their product spend and inventory levels through inventory management systems like ArrowStream. Lastly, Capriotti's cut cooking time of cheesesteaks in half with Capriotti's 3.0, tripling the number of orders restaurants can fulfill. Customers will soon reap the technology benefits that Capriotti's and Wing Zone offers as the company explores the testing of voice artificial intelligence ordering and installing order kiosks to add convenience.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 175 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last three years (2020-22). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or 937-545-9812

Wing Zone (PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop