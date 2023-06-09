ACROBiosystems Aneuro Partners with Diagnostic Biochips to Accelerate Neuroscience Drug Discovery

NEWARK, Del., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACROBiosystems, through ACRO Certify and under its Aneuro brand, recently announced the launch of in vivo electrophysiology solutions for neuroscience research with Diagnostic Biochips. Together, two companies are committed to a collaborative effort to accelerate neurological drug discovery and commercialization.

Electrophysiology is a critical part of neuroscience research, especially when attempting to elucidate the neural network. Monitoring the brain's field potential and electrical signals at the neuron-level across different brain regions can provide critical information in elucidating neural network function and the biological pathway behind neurological disease pathology.

However, in vivo electrophysiology is challenging due to the inherent complexity of the neural network. This not only includes data acquisition, but also consideration for the in vivo animal model, which is predominantly rodent in nature. The probes offered are designed to work without a headstage, reducing the physical burden on the animal heads without compensating in signal channels. Deep-array electrodes are also offered with a 90mm recording depth over 128 channels.

As a complement to the probes, data acquisition systems along with AI / Cloud-based data analysis software are available to drive structural and functional analysis of neural circuits, electrophysiological biomarker discovery and drug screening. For those that are looking to start their initial foray into the neurosciences, beginner's guides & trainings are offered to get their experiments up-and-running.

Under Aneuro, all in vivo electrophysiology alongside other neurological drug-development products including pre-formed fibrils (PFFs), Tau, and many other protein antigens associated with neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, brain tumors and other neurological related diseases.

Acro Certify is ACROBiosystems' new business model designed to help partners reach global markets and build a global brand presence. This includes Marketing & Sales Channels, Product & Brand Value, Quality Assurance and Global Logistics, all focused on enabling access to cutting-edge technologies to pharmaceutical developers across the globe.

About ACROBiosystems Inc.

ACROBiosystems Group (SZ.301080) is a biotechnology company aimed at being a cornerstone of the global biopharmaceutical and health industries by providing products and business models innovation. The company spans across the globe and has established numerous long-term and stable partnerships with the world's top pharmaceutical enterprises and numerous well-known academic institutes. The company comprises of several subsidiaries such as ACROBiosystems, bioSeedin, Condense Capital, and ACRODiagnostics.

About Diagnostic Biochips Inc.

Diagnostic Biochips, Inc (DBC) is a US-based biosensor platform technology firm that is redefining measurement in medicine. DBC has developed a proprietary sensor "functionalization" process and a suite of biosensors that are set to transform the medical monitoring process. Its paradigm-shifting sensors are a cost-effective method for the direct and continuous monitoring of medically important compounds, such as drugs and biomarkers. Diagnostic Biochips' mission is to provide Intuitive and powerful neural probes designed to enable groundbreaking research in electrophysiology, and cloud-based software for spike sorting and analysis – anywhere, anytime.

View original content:

SOURCE ACROBiosystems Group