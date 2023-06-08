VSBLTY, SHELF NINE & PHOENIX VISION ACTIVATE PARTNERSHIP TO BUILD AI-DRIVEN NATIONAL DIGITAL RETAIL MEDIA SCREEN NETWORK

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has begun to activate a partnership with Shelf Nine and Phoenix Vision to build and manage a national in-store media network that will bring news and advertising via active digital signage technology using artificial intelligence directly to shoppers in retail stores.

The new activations will start in New York and roll out nationally in conjunction with Shelf Nine's more than 4,000 stores and 550 Phoenix Vision venues in Tampa, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Springfield, MA. Initially news and feature content will be provided by the primary daily newspaper in each media market.

VSBLTY has emerged as a leader and advocate for the growing Store as a Medium transformational business model that provides new revenue streams for retailers that recognize that their stores have major value as a "media network." The digital transformation that is now underway in retail has been estimated by Boston Consulting Group to be the next 100-billion-dollar business.

VSBLTY AI technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY's AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or persons of interest in a crowd.

When making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said that the national digital screen network is a win for all the media participants, as well as for brands, retailers, major market newspapers and consumers. "What VSBLTY brings to the venture is a long and successful leadership role in Store as a Medium. Our advanced proprietary technology uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence to recognize features such as age, gender and emotion of shoppers. The solution provides critical insights into customer demographics and the way they dwell and interact with digital screens of all types, QR codes and other digital content enabling brands to create personalized experiences and learn more insightful information about their customers at the point of sale." Hutton added that VSBLTY's SaaM and AI technology is already being utilized in retail venues in Canada, Mexico and other Latin America countries.

Shelf Nine CEO, Mike Manion said, "We are providing in-store digital experiences for brands with specifically targeted 1:1 communication at the point of purchase. With services for both retailers and advertisers, we recognize how impactful in-store marketing is. Retailers benefit from screens placed in high traffic areas to deliver dynamic content and create an elevated shopper experience."

Charles Cotton, CEO of Phoenix Vision, said, "Together we are uniquely addressing three fundamental needs: the need for newspapers to create additional profitable media and subscription revenue; the need for advertisers to buy media impressions and gain customer demographic analytics in key retail locations; and the need to increase the efficiency of retail stores by utilizing store screens to advertise their own products and services to the proper target audience at the optimal time and location."

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Shelf Nine (https://www.shelfnine.com/)

Shelf Nine is a premier digital signage and content network providing brands and retailers specifically targeted customer communication delivered at the point of purchase. Building a retail ad network brings more ad revenue to the store owner and allows better control of content and integrated marketing programs. Advertisers are increasing investments on digital platforms that deliver ads to consumers while shopping. The 1:1 retail environment is the best to target consumers. Digital content in the store provides the optimal ad delivery while also increasing the shopper experience and the basket ring for the retailer.

About Phoenix Vision (https://phoenixvisioninc.com/)

Phoenix Vision, with its principal office in Las Vegas, provides innovative digital media capabilities for retail businesses in the out of home direct to consumer environments. Using Phoenix Vision deployed hardware and software analytics tools that feature artificial intelligence, brands communicate with consumers where they shop and capture anonymous demographic information collected and delivered in detailed reports that provide critical information to brands about their customers.

