Physician's Weekly Grows To Become Largest Point-of-Care Platform Reaching 480,000 Opt-in Healthcare Prescribers in 40,000 Locations

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly (PW) announced today its point-of-care (POC) platform has grown to an industry leading reach of 480,000 opt-in healthcare prescribers (HCPs) across more than 40,000 physician offices and medical facilities. PW's newly expanded network is comprised of HCPs that have directly subscribed to regularly receive HCP wallboards, patient exam room posters, or both. This milestone solidifies PW's position as the leading source of trusted medical information for HCPs, patients, and caregivers at the POC and provides the reach marketers need to efficiently and effectively engage them.

"We have an incredible team at Physician's Weekly, cultivating relationships with hospitals and physician practices that choose PW for themselves, their staff, and their patients," said Greg Jackson, chief executive officer of PW. "We create and curate content for the POC channel that's relevant to clinicians, patients, and caregivers, meaning our pharmaceutical partners benefit from the cohesive narrative across our back-office and exam room posters."

For adult patients that read content at the POC, 84% are inclined to ask their HCPs about an ad they saw, according to a ZS study. PW's trusted content for HCPs in the back office and patients in the waiting room or exam room elevates communication when healthcare decisions are being made.

"Our POC content is integrated with our digital products, enabling HCPs to access PW's content from anywhere," said Kaushal Patel, chief information officer of PW. "In that way, these individual POC moments seamlessly connect and heighten the contextual relevance of PW's content to support clinical decisions."

