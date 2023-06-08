BeatBox Beverages ParTEAs Harder with Nationwide Hard Tea Launch

AUSTIN, Texas , June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record breaking 2022 and Q1 2023, BeatBox Beverages launched its Hard Tea flavor on June 1st, 2023, nationwide. This move spurred by the brand's monumental growth showcased the increased consumer demand for more BeatBox flavors. As the alcoholic tea space grows BeatBox brings its unique take with its Hard Tea showcasing the key features that make BeatBox a consumer favorite: 11.1% alcohol by volume (ABV), non-carbonated, resealable and recyclable packaging, and low sugar.

BeatBox Beverage (PRNewswire)

Zech Francis, VP of Global Marketing states, "our Hard Tea is half the calories and half the sugar as competitors but is over the top delicious on taste. Brewed with real tea and packing an 11.1% ABV 'punch', BeatBox Hard Tea has a smooth, confident flavor with subtle hints of lemon. BeatBox Hard Tea definitely ParTEAs Harder!"

Hard Tea soft launched at two music festivals in late 2022 and in retail in January 2023 with test markets across 13 states. The positive results quickly moved the product from test to nationwide launch: BeatBox Hard Tea was the #1 highest velocity item for the company over the last 4 weeks in test markets.1 With chains like Circle K, Stater Bros. Markets, GoPuff, Kroger, ampm, and more participating in the test, results have secured additional chain distribution with national partners like QuikTrip, Casey's, Kum & Go, GPM, and countless regional retailers.

"With more than 55,000 accounts buying in the last 90 days2 and early results showing incredible pull at retailers, we are thrilled to be able to add another flavor for the BeatBox community to enjoy. In the last 30 days Hard Tea and our Creator Series Avril Lavigne Pink Lemonade have been searched almost 100,000 times on our store locator3. What started at two music festivals led to retail hype like we haven't experienced before and we are ecstatic to bring this to our family across the country," Francis stated.

About BeatBox Beverages:

BeatBox is the "Original Party Punch", offering fun & nostalgic flavors in a sustainable & resealable package. With a deep passion for live music, our community of super fans, and creating fun, BeatBox has become the brand that's bringing the party to the alcohol industry.

The journey began in 2012 in the live music capital of the world, Austin, TX, and the energy was contagious. So much so, that BeatBox was able to secure the largest investment in SharkTank history from Mark Cuban who, "invested in BeatBox because at heart I'm a 25 year old and saw that this is going to be a party phenomenon."

BeatBox quickly built a team of beverage leaders helping to define a new category of "Party Punch." BeatBox has an impressive roster of famous investors in music and entertainment, including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek, Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many more.

Today, BeatBox has become one of the fastest growing brands in the alcohol industry and the drink of choice for Millennial and legal drinking age Gen Z drinkers. Its passion for music, and connection to its consumers, has also made it the fastest growing and most engaged alcohol brand on social media. Like Mark said, this is a company that sells fun, and if anyone ever asks what this brand is all about, tell them that "BeatBox Brings the Party!"

Sources

Vermont Information Processing (VIP) iDIG, BeatBox Beverages Off-Premise Avg. SKU ROS, L4W, w.e. 5.27.23 Vermont Information Processing (VIP) iDIG, BeatBox Beverages Did Buys, L90D, w.e. 5.27.23, Destini Store Locator Searches, L30D ending 5.31.23 .

Contact:

Taylor Foxman,

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

(PRNewsfoto/Future Proof) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BeatBox Beverages