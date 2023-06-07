Territorium Announces 1EdTech CLR 2.0 and Open Badges 3.0 Certification

Global edtech company becomes first U.S. organization to achieve these two industry-leading certifications to showcase digital credentials and learning outcomes, strengthening the value and portability of earned credentials for learners

SAN ANTONIO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Territorium , a global education technology leader with over 12 million users worldwide, announced it has achieved certifications in CLR 2.0 and Open Badges 3.0 from 1EdTech – becoming the first U.S. organization to meet this achievement.

With these new certifications, Territorium continues to provide digital credentials that are easily shared between digital wallets. This connectivity allows learners to access and share their skills and achievements obtained across multiple platforms in one ecosystem and have them verified by employers and higher education institutions.

"With the ability to issue badges from TerritoriumCLR, our comprehensive learner record, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of organizations and learners. 1EdTech's CLR 2.0 and Open Badges 3.0 certification demonstrates our dedication to staying at the forefront of industry best practices," said Guillermo Elizondo, CEO and Co-Founder of Territorium. "These standards promote interoperability with other service providers and allow for seamless integration, making it easier for learners to access their records and credentials."

The comprehensive learner record (CLR) is an open data standard from 1EdTech. It is also the official standard set by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) for digital learner records.

TerritoriumCLR captures learning within and beyond traditional classroom settings. From the internship to the extra-curricular event, it creates a granular record of verifiable competencies and skills.

Additionally, it was announced today at the 2023 Learning Impact Conference that Territorium received a Power Learner Potential Award-Digital Credential from 1EdTech for leading the way in creating innovative, open, and trusted ecosystems that power learner potential.

"Getting to the future of education requires cross-boundary leadership spanning IT and curriculum and instruction from stakeholders across K-12, Higher Education, suppliers, governments, and philanthropic funders," said Rob Abel, CEO of 1EdTech. "Our Power Learner Potential Awards recognize those organizations that go above and beyond to take those collaborations to the next level to address the key educational leadership imperatives of our time."

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition wherever it happens. Territorium's AI-powered LifeJourney toolkit combines modular and personalized assessments with a 1EdTech-certified Comprehensive Learning Record (CLR), resulting in tailored employability readiness opportunities. Territorium operates in 15 countries worldwide and has supported more than 12 million users. Territorium serves Fortune 100 companies, education service providers, technology organizations, education ministries and systems, K12, post-secondary institutions, and workforce providers. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

