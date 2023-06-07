Mark Lanier, Lanier Law Firm Named Among Nation's Best by Prestigious Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession

"He's the best trial lawyer I've ever seen" says one fellow attorney

HOUSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of The Lanier Law Firm, is one of only seven attorneys named as "Star Individuals" in the top tier of Trial Lawyers in the nation by the 2023 edition of the elite Chambers USA legal directory.

The firm, which Mr. Lanier founded in 1990 and has grown to more than 50 attorneys, is one of only 11 firms in the nation recognized by Chambers in the top ranking for representing plaintiffs in Product Liability claims, and Mr. Lanier is the only "Star Individual" named in that practice area.

One of the profession's most respected and comprehensive guides, the publication's team of more than 200 researchers conducts in-depth assessments and thousands of interviews each year, emphasizing client feedback in making its selections.

In one of those interviews conducted by Chambers, a fellow attorney said of Mr. Lanier: "He is the best trial lawyer I have ever seen; he pushes the envelope and I have never seen anyone with more or better trial skills."

Another interviewee noted: "Mark is an excellent trial lawyer. He really is a student of juries and does an incredible job talking to them and presenting to them."

In addition to the national rankings, Mr. Lanier is listed in the Texas rankings for Litigation: Trial Lawyers and General Commercial Litigation.

Cumulatively, Mr. Lanier has garnered almost $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career. This work has involved representing clients in individual, class action and multidistrict litigation involving business, product liability, personal injury and intellectual property disputes.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

