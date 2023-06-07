Hearst Media Production Group and Actress/Comedian Tiffany Haddish To Develop Unscripted Projects

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG) and Emmy and Grammy award-winning actress, comedian and best-selling author Tiffany Haddish have entered into a development deal to produce two unscripted series. The collaboration with Haddish, who will serve as Executive Producer on the projects, is part of HMPG's growing slate of development initiatives within its entertainment unit.

Hearst Media Production Group and Tiffany Haddish enter television development deal. (Photo credit: Keith Major) (PRNewswire)

The first original series is a follow doc exploring the intriguing dynamic between successful women who have engaged in romantic, long-term relationships with homeless men. A second untitled project features transformative psychotherapist, author and lecturer Elliott Connie, who recently released his latest book, The Solution Focused Brief Therapy Diamond.

Haddish has more than 100 movie, television and streaming credits for acting, producing and/or writing, including her breakout role in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and as host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated, two-season Netflix stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Other credits include The Afterparty, The Last O.G., The Carmichael Show and the forthcoming motion picture Haunted Mansion. Haddish was also the first black female stand-up comedian to host NBC's Saturday Night Live and was named one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2018. Haddish recently founded The She Ready Foundation to help and support foster kids in need.

"I partnered with HMPG on these projects to make a difference in people's lives," said Haddish. "I've been unhoused before and I know how hard it is to get back on your feet. I also knew that my situation didn't define me, nor did it make me believe that I was unworthy or unlovable. Everyone deserves a chance at love and a happy home. That's why I'm making this show. I want to use my platform to help others who are going through what I went through and give hope to those who need it most. Let's do this! She Ready!"

"Tiffany is one of the most dynamic and relatable voices in comedy," said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, entertainment. "We're thrilled to collaborate with her as we expand HMPG's general market offerings and develop these authentic, inclusive and engaging stories we are committed to telling."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 series and hundreds of original hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About Tiffany Haddish

Emmy and Grammy winner Tiffany Haddish has parlayed her compelling life story, including her experiences growing up in foster care, to establish herself among the world's most sought-after comedic actresses and performers. Haddish has more than 100 movie, television and streaming credits for acting, producing and/or writing, including her breakout role in the smash 2017 comedy Girls Trip, and as host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated, two-season Netflix stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. Her Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning Netflix special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, earned her status as the second black woman ever, following Whoopi Goldberg's 1986 honor, to win a Grammy for Outstanding Comedy Album. Haddish's 2018 memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, made the New York Times Best Sellers List, and the companion audiobook, narrated by Haddish, was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for "Spoken Word Album." In 2022, Haddish released her debut picture book, Layla, The Last Black Unicorn. Haddish recently founded the She Ready Foundation to help and support foster kids in need. In 2021, the foundation launched an internship program with Ready To Succeed for foster youth in the SoCal area.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; "Consumer Reports TV," and the company's dedicated FAST channels "Xplore," "The Jack Hanna Channel" and "Rovr Pets," available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

Infosys Foundation USA Hearst Media Production Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group