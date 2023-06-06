WILDE Introduces New Barbeque Flavor in Time for Summer Snacking

WILDE Barbeque Protein Chips are now available at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Walmart.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WILDE Brands, Inc. (WILDE) announced the latest addition to its lineup of flavor- and fuel-packed protein chips: Barbeque, now available nationwide at Walmart and other national retailers. See wildebrands.com/where-to-buy to find your local store.

Summer may be here, but don't dust your grill off just yet! Inspired by tangy barbequed chicken, WILDE Barbeque Protein Chips are what happens when satisfying crunch, protein from real ingredients and bold, "everything-but-the-grill" flavors collide. Made with 100% all-natural chicken breast, bone broth and egg whites, each serving offers 10g of protein plus only 1g of sugar and 8g of carbs – 50% less carbs per serving than the most popular barbeque-flavored potato chip.

"We are known for taking classic potato chip flavors and turning them into wildly delicious protein chips that are made with chicken breast as the first ingredient. It's a healthy swap and doesn't sacrifice any of the flavor, crunch or fun that people crave in potato chips," said Jason Wright, Founder & CEO, WILDE Brands.

"So with sweet, sweet summertime here at last, we wanted to apply the same switch-up to barbeque chips. When we started creating these, we knew we were onto something great. Not only is barbeque a classic chip flavor, but barbequed chicken is one of the most simple, tried-and-true chicken dishes. Why wouldn't a barbeque chip made from chicken be awesome?" Jason continued. "We're so proud of this product, which will satisfy your savory cravings and also fuel you up for whatever this summer might bring, whether it's biking, hiking, wake surfing or backyard charades."

The launch of WILDE Barbeque Protein Chips comes right in time for a season of snacking. According to a 2020 survey from Statista1, Barbeque is the second most popular potato chip flavor after plain. Knowing that consumers are seeking items that are high in protein2, WILDE is excited to serve the Barbeque-loving market with a product that's more satisfying than anything they've had before thanks to real, nutrient-dense ingredients (as opposed to other protein chip brands, in which the first ingredient is protein powder.)

WILDE Barbeque Protein Chips are available now in retailers nationwide at an MSRP of $7.99 for a 4oz bag. For more information, visit wildebrands.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

About WILDE Brands, Inc.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., WILDE Brands, Inc. (WILDE) produces crispy protein chips crafted from 100% all-natural chicken breast, egg whites and bone broth. With seven craveable flavors, WILDE offers a unique "one-of-one" option appealing to hungry consumers seeking a nutritious snack that delivers on real ingredients, satisfying protein, bold flavor and a thin, crispy texture. For more information about WILDE, visit www.wildebrands.com or find WILDE on social media at https://twitter.com/WildeChips , https://www.instagram.com/wildechips/ and https://www.facebook.com/Wildechips/ .

