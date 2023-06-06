Terrazas de los Andes Launches New Branding and Packaging

New packaging visually takes a "journey of ascension" in tribute to the Andes mountains

MENDOZA, Argentina, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terrazas de los Andes, a pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, is launching a brand identity update starting with the 2021 Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec and Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, which release to the US market in June 2023. The entire portfolio will transition to the new identity with the 2022 Reserva Chardonnay and Grand tier wines later in 2023, followed by the Parcels Collection in early 2024.

Terrazas de los Andes' new packaging visually takes a “journey of ascension” in tribute to the Andes mountains. (PRNewswire)

Visually innovative, the new packaging also reduces reduces CO2 emissions by 24%.

The new packaging, with its innovative, wrap-around label, visually takes a journey of ascension, paying tribute to the sheer rockfaces and extreme environment of the Andes mountains. "The Andes mountains are the very core of Terrazas de los Andes' identity and our reason for being," says founder and estate director Hervé Birnie-Scott. "We want the label to embody one of our beliefs that 'by going higher you can go further'." Embossed lines and stamping on the label symbolize the Andean terroir, and a new, earth-toned color palette is inspired by the raw colors of Andean nature and its beauty. The winery's signature tagline, "Where the earth meets the sky," climbs the bottle's side with vertical serigraphy and adorns the capsule as well.

"From our earliest days, mountains have been much more than a place to us," says Birnie-Scott. "They are nature's masterpieces. These mountains and the high-altitude terraces we planted on them gave us our name, our fresh, site-specific wine style, and our home—where we are dedicated guardians of this fragile ecosystem. We wanted to more directly connect our branding to these sacred mountains." Terrazas de los Andes embodies what Birnie-Scott describes as "the fresh taste of mountain magic" with elegantly balanced wines that are vibrant and full bodied, with bright yet intensely fruity aromas and flavors.

Sustainability was front-and-center in the redesign. "Because we have a deep commitment to protecting this delicate environment and reducing our carbon footprint, the new lighter-weight bottle also significantly reduces CO 2 emissions—in this case by 24% vs. the old packaging," Birnie-Scott explains. In November 2022, the Terrazas de los Andes Reserva Malbec received a Commendation for the The VinLog Green Packaging Award at the Drinks Business Green Awards. And the winery's innovative "Guardians of Mountain Life" project encompasses regenerative and organic viticulture, conserving precious glacier water, and supporting the local Andean community and their own employees.

Birnie-Scott notes that mountains are home to a quarter of the entire terrestrial world's biodiversity and the Andes are the source of most of the fresh water Terrazas de los Andes uses both for consumption and industry. "Mountains are more than magical: mountains are transcendental. This transcendence is what we want Terrazas de los Andes to embody and we believe the new packaging better communicates both our origins and our mission."

About Terrazas de los Andes:

An adventurous pioneer of high-altitude winegrowing since the early 1990s, Terrazas de los Andes farms a breathtaking mosaic of 200+ individual high-altitude wine terraces, perched in the mountains where the earth meets the sky. Using 100% estate-grown mountain fruit, irrigated precisely and sustainably with pristine glacier water, Terrazas wines are full-bodied but elegantly aromatic and bright, capturing the pure, fresh taste of the Andes from these high-risk but high-reward elevations that require extreme viticulture. With respect for nature front and center, Terrazas' Guardians of Mountain Life project aims to unleash and protect the magic at the top of the world—embracing regenerative and organic viticulture, conserving precious glacier water, and supporting the local Andean community and the winery's own employees.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Terrazas de los Andes