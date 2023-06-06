Memoria the Leading Marketplace for Funerals Expands into Direct Cremation and Memorial Services

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Memoria, a groundbreaking company in the funeral industry, is honored to announce the launch of its highly anticipated offerings: direct cremation and personalized memorial services.

In a society where cremation has become the preferred choice for most Americans and traditional religious affiliations are less prominent, Memoria recognizes the growing desire for funeral celebrations that authentically reflect the lives of the departed. Furthermore, with families increasingly dispersed across different states, there is a rising need for online funeral arrangements that can be managed from the comfort of one's home.

Since its inception, Memoria has assisted over a hundred families, earning a strong reputation for its exceptional service. The company has recently formed a strategic partnership with one of the nation's largest hospitals, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the industry. Founded in 2022 and being valued close to $10 million in December of the same year, Memoria is determined to be a leader of change in the industry.

Memoria's platform offers families the opportunity to organize customized funeral services with the expert guidance of advisors. These dedicated advisors handle all the logistics, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience for the bereaved. Additionally, Memoria provides a carefully curated marketplace where families can find all their funeral needs in one place. From caskets and urns to flowers and prayer cards, the marketplace offers a wide selection of products to help families honor their loved ones in a personal and meaningful way.

"Memoria is dedicated to transforming the bereavement journey and empowering families during their time of loss," said Aurelie Biehler, Founder and CEO. "Our platform reduces the burdens associated with funeral planning, allowing families to focus on healing and honoring their loved ones, from the comfort of their homes."

For more information about Memoria and its innovative funeral services, please visit www.memoria.co.

About Memoria

The passing of a loved one is life's most challenging event – their funeral should be anything but confusing, emotionally draining, and costly. Memoria is dedicated to offer a simple and personalized approach to honoring the desires of our loved ones so families can focus wholeheartedly on taking care of one another during this difficult time. Founded in 2022, Memoria has quickly established itself as a trusted partner for families seeking personalized and convenient funeral arrangements.

View original content:

SOURCE Memoria