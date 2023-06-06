E-Z-GO® LAUNCHES NEW VEHICLES -- FOR THE GOLF COURSE AND THE STREET

E-Z-GO® introduces the Liberty LSV, and updates the Freedom RXV, for those who need a vehicle equally suited for the golf course or the neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Z-GO®, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, is launching the new street-legal Liberty LSV, as well as a newly updated model of its Freedom RXV that couples a stylish new look with a comfortable ride.

The Liberty LSV is the industry's ultimate luxury street-legal vehicle. With a top speed of 25 mph, the Liberty LSV meets all National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards for an LSV and can be operated on public roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less in most states -- and it's equally at home on the cart path. Built on a compact wheelbase, the Liberty LSV combines the convenience and comfort of four forward-facing seats with maximized maneuverability for confident handling. Outfitted with a backup camera, operator protective structure, a pedestrian warning system, and seatbelts, and available with an optional state-of-the-art infotainment system, the Liberty LSV adheres to both FMVSS 500 and SAE J2358 standards, making it the perfect vehicle for traveling wherever the day takes you.

The Freedom RXV, well known in the industry for its reliability and performance, is receiving a fresh new design for the 2024 model year. The 2024 model sports a stylish new front end with integrated LED headlights, and a modernized, ergonomic dash that offers drivers and passengers plenty of space for smartphones, cups, balls, tees, golfing gadgets, and other personal items. The Freedom RXV is available in two- and four-passenger models, with the latter receiving a new modular canopy equipped with a water management system to keep passengers dry in rainy weather.

"These new models answer our customers' call for vehicles that are equally at home on the golf course and in the neighborhood," said Adam Harris, vice president, E-Z-GO for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. "Whether you're finishing up the back 9 or getting the kids to a swim meet, the Liberty LSV and updated Freedom RXV make the trip more fun." E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

The Liberty LSV is exclusively powered by Samsung SDI lithium batteries, proven over many years in

E-Z-GO's industry-leading ELiTE series of lithium-powered vehicles. Compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, Samsung SDI technology is more energy-efficient, better for the environment, and makes owners' lives easier. The batteries enable the Liberty LSV to provide consistent power and performance regardless of the vehicle's level of charge, and also charge up to twice as fast as traditional batteries. The batteries require no maintenance and are backed by an 8-year battery warranty – the industry's longest – for additional peace of mind.

The Freedom RXV is available in an ELiTE model with Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, or with E-Z-GO's exclusive EX1 gas powertrain. The EX1 is a first-of-its-kind engine, purpose-built for golf-car applications to optimize fuel efficiency while providing riders with a smooth, quiet and refined ride. To further enhance efficiency, the smart engine management monitors the electrical system and turns off accessories when not in use.

Like all E-Z-GO vehicles, the Liberty LSV and Freedom RXV are manufactured in the brand's hometown of Augusta, Ga. where it has operated throughout its 69-year history.

Whether you want to escape the day, take your family on an adventure or are looking for a golf cart you can count on ride after ride, inside an E-Z-GO, it's always good to go. These new models will be available for order June 6 through your local dealer. For more information about E-Z-GO, visit ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its use of innovative sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and the reduction of emissions through integrating environmental performance into their business processes. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. subsidiary.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

