Blattner Technologies acquires Jigsaw Security Enterprise, Augmenting Their Cybersecurity Capabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Tech, leaders in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, announced today the acquisition of Jigsaw Security Enterprise, a provider of threat intelligence capabilities. With this acquisition, Blattner Tech aims to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and expand into the machine learning security (ML Sec) space.

Jigsaw Security Enterprise is a renowned provider of cyber threat intelligence services, offering a range of solutions to help organizations stay protected from cyber threats. Their Security Operations Center (SOC) provides continuous, near real-time cyber security indicators, enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats quickly and efficiently.

As a leading provider of Predictive Transformation services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry, Blattner Tech will now be able to help organizations better detect malware in encrypted traffic, identify insider threats, and protect data in the cloud by identifying suspicious user behavior.

"Cybersecurity is a critical concern for businesses of all sizes, and we are excited to be able to offer our clients the best-in-class threat intelligence capabilities of Jigsaw Security Enterprise," said Russ Blattner, CEO of Blattner Technologies. "Their expertise in security will be a valuable addition to our current BOSS AI and Superwise products, and we look forward to working together to help our clients stay ahead of potential threats."

The acquisition is poised to have an immediate effect as Kevin Wetzel, CEO of Jigsaw Security Enterprise, is joining Blattner Tech as their new Chief Information Security Officer. The customers of both firms can look forward to an enriched range of services that prioritize cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and machine learning security. Wetzel stated, "We are looking to revolutionize the way businesses approach cybersecurity as organizations are relying more and more on AI/ML."

Blattner Tech's acquisition of Jigsaw Security Enterprise is one of many recent acquisitions strengthening their position as leaders in Predictive Transformation. The combined expertise of both companies will ensure businesses can move from hindsight to foresight while staying protected from ever-increasing cyber threats.

