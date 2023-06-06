42Gears Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation of Interoperability

42Gears' SureMDM validated by Zebra's Global Enablement Center for seamless compatibility with select Zebra mobile computers, printers and RFID readers

BANGALORE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor, today announced that it has successfully completed Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program for its SureMDM solution . The designation validates that 42Gears' Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) offering, SureMDM, was successfully tested for performance, functionality, and interoperability with select Zebra mobile computers, RFID readers, and printers .

Zebra Technologies is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. 42Gears is a part of the award-winning Zebra PartnerConnect program.

Completing Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program officially certifies that SureMDM enables Zebra device management administrators to accomplish the following tasks on select Zebra mobile computers, RFID readers, and printers:

Provisioning, monitoring, and managing Zebra Mobile computers using SureMDM capabilities such as StageNow (enrollment), OEMConfig (configuration management), LifeGuard OTA (firmware updates) and Remote Control (troubleshooting).

Gaining insights into Zebra mobile computers, such as network information, memory details and the ability to create compliance rules for these devices.

Zebra Print DNA printers and FX Series RFID devices, starting from provisioning and deploying to supporting firmware updates and remotely monitoring the devices in real-time using Things Management. Managing the complete device lifecycle forprinters anddevices, starting from provisioning and deploying to supporting firmware updates and remotely monitoring the devices in real-time using Things Management.

Remotely sending Zebra Programming Language (ZPL) commands, transferring files to printers, and getting device information such as battery status, print speed, and firmware version.

Gaining insights on Zebra's RFID device information such as temperature, antenna status, and RFID connection status with just a few clicks.

"By successfully validating the interoperability of SureMDM with select Zebra mobile computers, RFID readers and Zebra Print DNA printers, we are excited to empower the next generation of workers who rely on Zebra devices across industries like retail, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and field services," said Prakash Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of 42Gears.

Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions, and software products to meet user application-specific needs.

"Supporting frontline task and service workers with secure and seamless access to critical data and resources through their handheld devices is vital for maximizing productivity. By integrating SureMDM with select Zebra devices, retail and field service companies can equip their workers with the necessary data and apps to improve performance and efficiently perform daily tasks," added Prakash.

For more information on 42Gears' partnership with Zebra, and a specific list of validated devices, please click here .

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise mobility management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity as well as the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 18,000 customers across various industries in more than 115 countries and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com .

