SAFILO GROUP AND KATE SPADE NEW YORK ANNOUNCE THE EARLY RENEWAL OF THEIR MULTI-YEAR EYEWEAR LICENSING AGREEMENT

PADUA, Italy and NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safilo Group – one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets – and American lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York, announce the early renewal of their global eyewear licensing agreement for the exclusive design, manufacturing and distribution of Kate Spade New York branded optical frames, readers and sunglasses for women as well as optical frames for girls. Safilo Group has held the license since 2000.

"We are extremely pleased to announce the early renewal of the Kate Spade New York eyewear license which gives continuity to the longstanding and successful 23-year collaboration and partnership between Safilo and Kate Spade New York," says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

"Kate Spade New York is an industry-leading lifestyle brand with a successful eyewear story, which is today fully embedded in Safilo's portfolio strategy. Together, we have achieved outstanding results built around shared business values and a fruitful collaboration. We are now extending the journey further, with the goal to continue growing this award-winning brand in its North American core market and realizing its potential in other strategic regions," added Trocchia.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with Safilo for Kate Spade New York eyewear," says Liz Fraser, CEO and Brand President of Kate Spade New York. "As a brand, we work to deliver products that help people around the world express their unique sense of style and spark joy. By renewing our Safilo partnership, given their expertise in the eyewear market, we look forward to continuing to provide our customers with exciting and innovative eyewear choices."

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.

About Kate Spade New York

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always been colorful, bold and optimistic. Today it is a global lifestyle brand that designs extraordinary things for the everyday, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry, Inc. house of brands.

