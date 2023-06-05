Orange Comet Further Expands Gaming Portfolio by Re-Imagining Barry Sonnenfeld's "Dinosaurs vs. Aliens" as an Epic Digital and Web3 Gaming Masterpiece

The leading next generation gaming and entertainment company continues to evolve the realms of Web3 enabled gaming and transports audiences directly into the graphic novel

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , a leading next-generation gaming and entertainment company, today announced its partnership to develop Barry Sonnenfeld's Dinosaurs vs. Aliens into a first-of-its-kind action packed and cinematically driven Web3 enabled video game that will bring iconic prehistoric and other-worldly creatures to life in a never before seen way. Based on the 2012 graphic novel created by Sonnenfeld and Grant Morrison about a secret world war battle that was never recorded in our history books, the game is currently in early development by Orange Comet.

On the heels of its recent partnership with Mysten Labs, which announced the launch of three new titles, including the upcoming The Walking Dead: Lands, the news of Dinosaurs vs. Aliens further demonstrates how Orange Comet is pushing the boundaries of innovation and imagination to deliver unparalleled gameplay. Founded in 2020, Orange Comet leverages innovative and imaginative technology to create next-level Web3 enabled video games for players worldwide, captivating and transporting audiences into new realms of entertainment, while monetizing Hollywood's most treasured franchises and IP.

"Orange Comet is committed to unlocking the limitless power of the blockchain, enabling entertainment across worlds never explored before," said Dave Broome, CEO of Orange Comet. "With Dinosaurs vs. Aliens, we are excited to expand our gaming portfolio as we set a path for Orange Comet's first original gaming project, evolving this celebrated narrative into a truly bespoke gaming experience that allows players and fans to embark on an extraordinary journey with today's most sophisticated technology at the helm."

The partnership first came to life when Sharad Devarajan, co-founder of Liquid Comics (the publisher of 'Dinosaurs vs. Aliens') approached Sonnenfeld with an idea of reimagining the graphic novel story by way of Web3 enabled games and online digital experiences. Devarajan connected with Broome who soon began to think of unique ways to bring this imaginative story into life through gaming and Web3 technology, and to do so in a way that fully immerses gamers and fans into an alternate universe, where they too can be a part of the story.

"As soon as I met Dave Broome and his team, I became incredibly excited about the possibilities Orange Comet could bring to the Dinosaurs vs. Aliens IP," said Barry Sonnenfeld, Creator of Dinosaurs vs. Aliens. "Even as Grant Morrison and I were working on the initial graphic novel, I imagined how much potential the concept lent itself towards gaming. I can't wait to see this next chapter of Dinosaurs vs. Aliens come to life as a Web3 game."

Orange Comet, led by entertainment industry veteran Dave Broome, is a passion-driven company creating industry-defining web3 enabled games with Hollywood-style production quality. Building on its continued expansion and growth, Orange Comet has also welcomed Peter Morales as its newest Chief Technology Officer & Head of Gaming, joining the company's unique team of industry experts with backgrounds ranging from AAA gaming to television, movies and award-winning creative design.

To stay apprised on the latest information around the upcoming title and to learn more about this partnership, visit http://dinosaursvaliens.com and follow on social media @OrangeComet .

ABOUT ORANGE COMET

Orange Comet is a leading next-generation gaming and entertainment company creating immersive Web3-enabled games in partnership with the biggest entertainment properties in the world. Combining AAA games and blockchain expertise, with our award-winning creative team and Hollywood pedigree, Orange Comet has built a high-caliber and unique team of game technologists, producers, artists and programmers, working at the convergence of games, film, television, music and graphic novels. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BARRY SONNENFELD

Barry Sonnenfeld is a filmmaker and writer who began his career as a cinematographer, collaborating with the Coen Brothers on their first feature film BLOOD SIMPLE, followed by RAISING ARIZONA and MILLER'S CROSSING. Sonnenfeld also served as director of photography on Penny Marshall's BIG, Danny DeVito's THROW MOMMA FROM THE TRAIN, and two Rob Reiner films, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY and MISERY. He made his directorial debut in 1991 with THE ADDAMS FAMILY, followed by ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES, GET SHORTY, WILD WILD WEST, MEN IN BLACK, MEN IN BLACK II, MEN IN BLACK III, Big Trouble and RV, among others.

Sonnenfeld was executive producer and showrunner on Netflix's Peabody Award winning show A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, which ran for three seasons. The show revived Emmy Award nominations each year, as well as DGA nominations for Sonnenfeld's direction. Previously, Sonnenfeld received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for PUSHING DAISIES – 'Pie-lette.' He recently directed the first season's 6 episodes of Schmigadoon.

For eight years, Sonnenfeld was a contributing editor for Esquire Magazine where he wrote a monthly column, "The Digital Man." His memoir, "Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother, Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker", was published by Hachette in 2020. Sonnenfeld is a graduate of NYU and NYU Graduate Film School. He currently resides on a farm in Pemberton, BC with his lovely wife Sweetie.

