Affordable Home Financing is Now Available with Freddie Mac BorrowSmart Access(SM) Program

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage, a national mortgage loan provider and servicer, is excited to offer the newly launched Freddie Mac BorrowSmart AccessSM Program. AnnieMac Home Mortgage will offer this new program to first-time homebuyers to help with down payment and closing costs assistance to realize the dream of becoming homeowners. Freddie Mac BorrowSmart AccessSM is a Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP) for first-time homebuyers in 10 metropolitan areas across the United States.

First-Time Homebuyer Guidelines:

3% down (may be funded entirely from down payment assistance)

620 median FICO® Score

Income must be less than or equal to 140% of the area median income and meet all other Freddie Mac lending guidelines

Must complete homeownership counseling

Two of the 10 Eligible Metro Areas that AnnieMac will be Supporting:

Houston, TX - El Paso , Hudspeth , Austin , Brazoria , Chambers , Fort Bend , Galveston , Harris , Liberty , Montgomery , Waller , and Hidalgo counties

Philadelphia, PA - New Castle , Cecil , Burlington , Camden , Gloucester , Salem , Bucks , Chester , Delaware , Montgomery , and Philadelphia counties

AnnieMac Home Mortgage prides themselves on offering the best financial programs to their borrowers and are thrilled that there is this opportunity to support traditionally underserved communities with homebuyer assistance to help them achieve their goal of homeownership.

About AnnieMac Home Mortgage

AnnieMac Home Mortgage, a d/b/a of American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC, is a nationwide mortgage loan provider and servicer dedicated to the principle of providing MORE products, support, and value to clients, partners, and the community. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey with branches throughout the United States, AnnieMac Home Mortgage has emerged as one of the fastest-growing home lenders in the industry.

