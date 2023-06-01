The Saucery by Rao's Homemade™ Returns to Celebrate the Brand's Newest Sauce and Product Launches, Authentic Italian Heritage, Premium Ingredients and More

Rao's Homemade™ is partnering with Kristin Cavallari to debut this one-of-a-kind tasting and shopping pop-up experience that will be open to the public June 9-11 in the heart of Chicago's Magnificent Mile

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rao's Homemade announced the opening of its second annual marketplace and tasting experience, The Saucery by Rao's Homemade™, in Chicago, Illinois. From Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, the iconic maker of authentic Italian pasta sauces, pasta, frozen entrées, soups, brick oven crust pizza and more, under the Sovos Brands portfolio, invites food lovers to visit the shoppable pop-up and explore its premium portfolio of authentically Italian products. To celebrate the opening of the Chicago pop-up, Rao's Homemade partnered with brand fan, reality TV star and NYT bestselling cookbook author, Kristin Cavallari, to meet, take photos, and share her favorite Italian recipe with attendees at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade on June 9.

"The Marinara" Purse (PRNewswire)

Following the immense success of the inaugural 2022 pop-up in New York City, The Saucery by Rao's Homemade will bring the delicious tastes of Rao's Homemade to brand fans and newcomers in the Midwest. The three-day pop-up will celebrate Rao's Homemade's premium offerings, fresh ingredients and delicious flavors with the chance to purchase favorite products and exclusive merchandise! Brand aficionados and curious visitors alike will also have the opportunity to taste an array of Rao's Homemade products, including new sauce and soup flavors, as well as the new line of brick oven crust frozen pizza, some showcased for the first time exclusively at the pop-up.

"The Saucery by Rao's Homemade pop-up marketplace will showcase the premium ingredients used to create our beloved jarred pasta sauce, and the nuanced, authentic flavor profiles we offer through our authentic simmering process," says Yuri Hermida, Chief Growth Officer, Sovos Brands. "This shoppable experience will thrill the many loyal Rao's Homemade fans and invite even more people to try our delicious products and taste the difference for themselves. It's also the perfect time to unveil our newest sauces, soups and line of brick oven crust frozen pizza, which are sure to delight visitors!"

For the first time ever, two brand new pasta sauces, Caramelized Onion and Vodka Arrabbiata, one new pizza sauce, Pizza Arrabbiata, and two new soups, Italian-Style Lentil and Butternut Squash, will be available to taste and purchase. Starting this summer, all new items will roll out in major retailers nationwide and will be available for purchase on raos.com.

In addition to greeting fans at The Saucery by Rao's Homemade, Kristin is sharing her favorite recipe using Rao's Homemade's brand-new Caramelized Onion Sauce, which will be available to taste at the marketplace.

"Rao's Homemade is my go-to sauce, so I am especially excited to bring The Saucery by Rao's Homemade to life in Chicago, a city that is so close to my heart," said Kristin. "I grew up enjoying home cooked Italian food and am big on feeding myself and my family wholesome, authentic foods that are delicious, so Rao's Homemade is the perfect fit. I can't wait for guests to try my dish, Baked Penne, using the brand-new Rao's Homemade Caramelized Onion Sauce, which has a deep, slightly sweet flavor that is so versatile to cook with."

At The Saucery by Rao's Homemade, the brand will debut two limited-edition, luxury handbag designs that celebrate the iconic Rao's Homemade glass jar. These one-of-a-kind purses priced at $1,000 are a homage to the classic and new sauce flavors and will be available in two styles, "The Marinara," named for the brand's most well-known offering, and "The Vodka Arrabbiata," after one of the three new sauces the brand is adding to its portfolio this year.

Guests will also enjoy access to special experiences and merchandise, including Rao's Homemade sauce jars with personalized labels, photo-worthy moments, sauce-inspired cocktails, such as the Olive Oil Martini and Pizza Margarita, and a 15 percent price discount on product purchased at the marketplace.

Starting today at 9AM EDT, sauce fans can book their time slot to visit The Saucery by Rao's Homemade, Chicago located at 333 North Michigan Ave by visiting thesaucerychicago.rsvpify.com . Appointments are limited, with walk-in availability depending on capacity.

Brand fans who can't make it to the pop-up marketplace can explore The Saucery by Rao's Homemade through a fully rendered virtual store with a 360-degree view of the pop-up. Additionally, consumers can enter a special giveaway by visiting @raoshomemade on Instagram and following instructions for the chance to win an all-expenses trip to Chicago for them and a guest to visit The Saucery by Rao's Homemade. The giveaway begins on June 1st and runs for strictly 48 hours; see below for details on how to enter.

The Saucery by Rao's Homemade will donate 100% of all proceeds from this year's pop-up to The Greater Chicago Food Depository , an organization dedicated to ending hunger in Chicago and Cook County. The Food Depository works with a network of other community-based organizations and individuals to connect Chicagoans with healthy food and advocate for solutions to the root causes of hunger. 100% of The Saucery proceeds will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

About Rao's Homemade

Rao's Homemade offers authentic sauces made with whole Italian tomatoes and other Italian specialty foods, including premium frozen entrees, slow-simmered soups, bronze die cut pastas, and brick oven crust pizza. Each product is made with simplicity in mind, using high-quality ingredients. Find out more at www.raos.com.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company's product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, frozen pizza and yogurts, all of which are sold in North America under the brand names Rao's, Michael Angelo's and noosa. All Sovos Brands' products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

SOVOS™, RAO'S®, RAO'S HOMEMADE®, NOOSA® and MICHAEL ANGELO'S® are trademarks of Sovos Brands and its subsidiaries.

About Rao's Homemade Saucery Sweepstakes:

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET and ends at 9:00AM ET on June 3, 2023. This Sweepstakes is open only to those who (i) are legal residents of the United States (excluding NY, RI and FL) (ii) are at least eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry, and (iii) have the ability to travel to Chicago for an event of Sponsor ("Entrants"). Click HERE for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions.

Follow us:

Instagram: @raoshomemade

Twitter: @raoshomemade

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/raoshomemade/

For Media Inquiries:

Claire Hayes

ClaireH@mbooth.com

Interior of The Saucery by Rao's Homemade in Chicago (PRNewswire)

Rao's Homemade is launching three new sauces: Vodka Arrabbiata, Caramelized Onion and Pizza Arrabbiata (PRNewswire)

The Saucery by Rao's Homemade (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sovos Brands